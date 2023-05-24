Spotify Releases New Sylvan Esso Live at Electric Lady EP

Sylvan Esso joins an exclusive roster of artists who have released an EP as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series.

By:
Spotify and Electric Lady Studios released the newest EP from this year’s exclusive Live at Electric Lady recording series.  

Indie-electronic duo Sylvan Esso is the latest band to release a six-track Electric Lady EP, featuring re-imagined versions of songs from their latest album, No Rules Sandy, including “Coming Back To You,” “Didn’t Care,” “How Did You Know,” “Look At Me,” Your Reality,” and a cover of Low’s  “Will The Night” to honor the band’s late member Mimi Parker who passed away late last year.

Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn on covering the band Low at  Electric Lady Studios, "Both Amelia and I are huge fans of Low and were so sad to hear about Mimi passing. I can still remember hearing The Curtain Hits The Cast for the first time as a teenager and being immediately struck by ‘Anon’ - they were haunting and visceral in a way I hadn't ever heard before, and I'm still listening to them all these years later.

So this past January, when we were putting the setlist together for the Electric Lady session, I knew we were going to have the Attacca Quartet joining us and immediately thought of covering ‘Will The Night’ as a tribute to Mimi. It’s one of my all time favorites of their songs, beautiful and simple and timeless, a light in the darkness."

Sylvan Esso joins an exclusive roster of artists who have released an EP as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series, which invites participating artists to record a new spin on their own compositions and cover songs by acts connected to the history of the legendary recording studio, resulting in truly unique recordings that showcase each artist’s creativity and musical style. The high-quality live audio recordings are distributed exclusively on Spotify. Earlier this year, the series returned with electrifying EPs from WILLOW, Denzel Curry, and Clairo.

Listen to the new EP here:




