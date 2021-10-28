Spoon Releases 'The Hardest Cut' from 'Lucifer on the Sofa' Album

Spoon's tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, is the band's purest rock 'n roll record to date. Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin in more than a decade.

Lucifer on the Sofa bottles the physical thrill of a band tearing up a packed room. It's an album of intensity and intimacy, where the music's harshest edges feel as vivid as the directions quietly murmured into the mic on the first take. According to frontman Britt Daniel, "It's the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton."

Today the band released the first single "The Hardest Cut". Heavy on scorch and bite and anchored by detuned guitars, "The Hardest Cut" was the first song written by Daniel, who co-wrote the tune with Alex Fischel, for the new album. "I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top," Daniel explains.

The track is accompanied by the video, featuring Spoon rocking a bizarre house party.

Lucifer on the Sofa will be released on February 11, 2022 via Matador Records. The album was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

The album's artwork was created by renowned artist Edel Rodriguez, beautifully laid out in a vinyl format that will be featured in multiple color variants, including an exclusive opaque orange and black pattern available here.

Watch the music video for the new track here: