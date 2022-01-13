Spoon Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Spoon have revealed their first tour in support of the forthcoming album Lucifer on the Sofa, out February 11th on Matador Records. Hailed by Time magazine as "one of the greatest American rock bands," Spoon will bring the pure rock n' roll sounds of the highly anticipated new album to stages across the country.

The tour dates kick off April 6 in Boston, MA and conclude June 4 in Phoenix, AZ. Along the way the band will make stops in, among other cities, New York, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. In addition the band has a one-off show on February 8 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Special guests Geese and Margaret Glaspy will support on select dates. Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 21 and all dates are listed below.

The band previously shared "The Hardest Cut" off Lucifer On the Sofa. Rolling Stone called it "a straight up epic rock song" and Pitchfork noted, "It is the sound of a band in action, collaborating in real-time-making music that feels less lonely." Vulture stated "('The Hardest Cut' is) one of Spoon's hardest-rocking songs ever."

Including the album in their "most anticipated of 2022" Paste said, "Spoon have never made a bad album, and we can't imagine they're about to start now." Spoon has also released their take on David Bowie's iconic, "I Can't Give Everything Away" as a part of Amazon Music's month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign celebrating David Bowie's 75th birthday.

Lucifer On the Sofa was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It's the band's purest rock 'n roll record to date. Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin in more than a decade and bottles the physical thrill of a band tearing up a packed room. It's an album of intensity and intimacy, where the music's harshest edges feel as vivid as the directions quietly murmured into the mic on the first take. According to frontman Britt Daniel, "It's the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton."

Tour Dates

2/8 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *

5/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese