Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'

Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'

The track is from The Fear, out May 19.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Spirit Award, is Seattle-based singer/songwriter Daniel Lyon, along with bassist and collaborator Chris Jordan (Sunny Day Real Estate).

Today the band is pleased to share their new single "Western Violence" from The Fear out May 19 via Share It Music (pre-order). "Western Violence" debuted today and is available on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

On "Western Violence" the Spirit Awards' Daniel Lyon says, "This song fitting in with the theme of the rest of the record is about finding the truth. Asking the questions that challenge your beliefs. Finding the facts, and weed out the things that don't stick. The things that you may have from your upbringing, bias or your ego."

Spirit Award announced a Seattle Record Release Show taking place on June 10 at Neumo's. Tickets for the show are available HERE. The band will also be performing on September 3 at Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival.

Spirit Award's vision has always been to make something with intention, love, vulnerability, raw emotion, and authenticity that captures the human spirit. The sound has morphed into a feeling and sound that is motorik, psychedelic, fuzzy, ethereal, driving, and aggressive but still maintains some pop sensibilities, citing the work of Arthur Russell, Neu!, and Suicide among their inspiration.

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can't do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Shedding your perceived notions of what you think life or the world is and being open to new ideas or experiences.

The Fear is intended as a meditation, a release of energy and putting positivity and motivation for creating love and joy, challenging what you were raised in or what society tells you to believe. Finding what rings true to you based on your experience, enjoying the journey with plenty of room to ask questions and entertain the mystical.

In furtherance of Share It Music's nonprofit mission, Spirit Award has chosen to direct an upfront donation and an ongoing portion of proceeds to MusiCares for The Fear album release.

Listen to the new single here:

photo credit: Rachel Bennett


My Morning Jacket to Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 Set Photo
My Morning Jacket to Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 Set
Recorded on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 12, 2004, the 12-song collection will be available at all DSPs and as 2xLP 140g Coke bottle clear vinyl (with gatefold jacket and digital download card).
Rick Astley to Release Hold Me In Your Arms Remastered Deluxe Edition Photo
Rick Astley to Release 'Hold Me In Your Arms' Remastered Deluxe Edition
Released in 1988, Rick Astley’s second album ‘Hold Me In Your Arms’ proved that his breakthrough success was no fluke. The album will be reissued as an extended and remastered 2CD Deluxe Edition, a remastered blue vinyl, as well as digital and streaming formats. Pre-order the new album now!
Desarae Dee Releases New Single, Chilly Timing Photo
Desarae Dee Releases New Single, 'Chilly Timing'
Desarae Dee gives 'ice-cold feels' with her new single, 'Chilly Timing.'
Jay Americana Releases Energetic And Exploratory EP, 555 Photo
Jay Americana Releases Energetic And Exploratory EP, 555
Following an exclusive premiere with UK publication Wonderland Magazine, Atlanta-based recording artist Jay Americana (he/they) has returned with their new EP, 555, across DSPs.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
Nashville Duo Jaye Madison Release Debut EP TomorrowNashville Duo Jaye Madison Release Debut EP Tomorrow
March 30, 2023

Recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with Grammy-Award winning producer and mixer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz), Co-producer Dean Dinning and Josh Daubin of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Ward (Guitar) of The Wallflowers, and songwriter Dalton Cyr (Piano and Guitar), and more.
Bravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Martha's VineyardBravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Martha's Vineyard
March 30, 2023

Bravo heads north to an exclusive enclave with “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” featuring Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree. Watch the video trailer now!
share