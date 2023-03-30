Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'

On "Western Violence" the Spirit Awards' Daniel Lyon says, "This song fitting in with the theme of the rest of the record is about finding the truth. Asking the questions that challenge your beliefs. Finding the facts, and weed out the things that don't stick. The things that you may have from your upbringing, bias or your ego."



Spirit Award announced a Seattle Record Release Show taking place on June 10 at Neumo's. Tickets for the show are available HERE. The band will also be performing on September 3 at Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival. Spirit Award's vision has always been to make something with intention, love, vulnerability, raw emotion, and authenticity that captures the human spirit. The sound has morphed into a feeling and sound that is motorik, psychedelic, fuzzy, ethereal, driving, and aggressive but still maintains some pop sensibilities, citing the work of Arthur Russell, Neu!, and Suicide among their inspiration. The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can't do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Shedding your perceived notions of what you think life or the world is and being open to new ideas or experiences. The Fear is intended as a meditation, a release of energy and putting positivity and motivation for creating love and joy, challenging what you were raised in or what society tells you to believe. Finding what rings true to you based on your experience, enjoying the journey with plenty of room to ask questions and entertain the mystical. In furtherance of Share It Music's nonprofit mission, Spirit Award has chosen to direct an upfront donation and an ongoing portion of proceeds to MusiCares for The Fear album release. Listen to the new single here: photo credit: Rachel Bennett