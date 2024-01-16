Spire Center For Performing Arts In Plymouth Announces Spring 2024 Lineup of Shows

Shows include Comedy Night Ft. Dan Toomey, The Dirty Birds and Friends, Adam Ezra Group, Club D'elf, and Harvest & Rust.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Spire Center For Performing Arts In Plymouth Announces Spring 2024 Lineup of Shows

The Spire Center in Plymouth, MA, announced new acts coming this year, including Comedian Dan Toomey on March 1, adult comedy puppet experience The Dirty Birds and Friends on March 15, Moroccan Jazz Collective Club D'elf on May 3, and folk-inspired roots rock band Adam Ezra Group on May 10. Harvest & Rust, a Neil Young experience, returns on August 24. Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 20, at 6:00 a.m at Click Here

Dan Toomey is a writer, comedian, actor and video maker living in Brooklyn, NY. His writing has been featured in outlets like McSweeneys, Slackjaw and Points in Case. His short-form content on Morning Brew, a business newsletter, has amassed a big following, taking their accounts to four million followers in a few years. At night he can usually be found around New York performing standup and improv.

The Dirty Birds is a social media sensation who has been featured on many shows around New England opening for some of the biggest names on the Boston Comedy Scene. The group took the internet by storm in 2021 when a bunch of their sketch comedy videos went viral. Since then the birds have gained a cult following with many of the characters from the neighborhood also becoming fan favorites.

Club d'Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for twenty-five years with its mesmerizing synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk. Bassist and composer Mike Rivard, along with drummer Dean Johnston, lead a group of talented improvisers from Boston, NYC, and beyond. The band draws inspiration from various styles such as jazz, hip-hop, electronica, avant-garde, prog-rock, and dub. Brahim Fribgane, hails from Casablanca and has introduced Moroccan trance music into the band's sound, making it an essential part of their repertoire.

Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates – Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), and Poche Ponce (bass) - built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy, the band emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim, performing sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, and The Wailers.

Based in Western Massachusetts, Harvest & Rust are back with an all-new show and set list, including all of Neil's hits. Be it the chart-topping Harvest material (including Old Man, Heart of Gold, etc.) to the electric explorations of Rust Never Sleeps (Hey Hey My My, etc.), as well as songs from Neil's time in Crosby Stills, Nash & Young, and Buffalo Springfield, you're in for a night of "complete Neil." Harvest & Rust members include Matt Cahill, Andy Gordon, John Kiernan, Garrett Lechowski and Jim Reynolds.  

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 20, at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.




