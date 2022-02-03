Spencer Day Celebrates Valentine's Day Weekend With Virtual Concert

Spencer Day - the #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter seen everywhere from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl - will celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend with a brand new, intimate livestream concert premiering on Saturday February 12 at 5pm PT/8pm ET, and available on demand until Monday, February 14 at 12 Midnight PT. Tickets are on sale now at https://spencerday.ticketleap.com/spencer-day-livestream/

The concert will feature a mix of Spencer's unique original songs, timeless standards, pop classics, and tunes from his upcoming album "Broadway By Day," which will be available online and in stores on February 25.

Spencer Day is one of today's most acclaimed young artists, creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of the classic American writers. Spencer has journeyed the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop.

His 2018 indie release Angel City - recorded will full orchestra at Capitol Studios - spawned two hit singles: People.com premiered the video to the first single, "72 and Sunny." He also performed the single on New York's Fox 5 TV. A special remix of the song, which was put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and featured in DJ Kygo's "Palm Tree Summer Playlist," is available on Apple Music. The album's second single, "Angel City," was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart.

Spencer's earlier album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3 and was played on national radio and late night on CBS-TV. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart. Spencer's first collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox recently surpassed 2.5 million views on YouTube.