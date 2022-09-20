Spencer Crandall Receives Standing Ovation During Grand Ole Opry Debut

Dynamic independent Country artist Spencer Crandall made his Grand Ole Opry debut this past Friday, Sept. 16 to a roaring standing ovation.

Sporting his great grandfather's vintage bolo tie and an ear-to-ear grin, Crandall stepped into the historic circle just weeks after announcing his Oct. 21 fourth studio album, Western. Crandall went on to perform his viral SiriusXM The Highway chart-topper's "My Person" and "Made" to the sold-out Opry crowd before he was surprised by Hudson Hill Mgmt.'s Jeff Cherry and WME's Austin Mullins for an impromptu plaque presentation.

"Making my Grand Ole Opry debut surrounded by all of my family and friends was surreal," shares Crandall. "When I moved to town six years ago, playing the Opry was always right at the top of my bucket list. To have done just that, especially as an independent artist, it means that much more. It was one of the highlights of my life and I'll remember this night for as long as I live."

The Denver, Colo. native was joined by 30+ family members in the audience, whose lineage served as the inspiration behind Crandall's forthcoming record Western. Crandall carried on the legacy of his late great grandfather, a renowned Colorado Springs Western singer/songwriter and musician, by donning his vintage bolo tie in the coveted circle.

Capturing the whole arc of a modern American coming-of-age, Western follows the hero's journey to a life well lived, told throughout six chapters: Scorpion, Mustang, Revolver, Pickaxe, Desert and Gold. Exploring deeply personal themes such as addiction, therapy, the struggle for balance and a healthy sense of self. In conjunction with his Opry debut, Crandall released "To Be Continued...," concluding the Revolver chapter that takes aim at a true-life breakup saga, with phones and social media weaponized as ammunition.

Serving as a vulnerable display of Crandall's biggest dreams and fears, Western reveals a deeper level of authenticity and relatability from the artist with a "heart on his sleeve" (Country Now) disposition. With already over 30M streams on previously released tracks off Western, a quarter of a billion global artist streams, and a 26-stop headlining tour kicking off on Oct. 6, Crandall stakes his claim as one of the genres most sought after independent artists. For dates and more information, visit spencercrandallmusic.com and keep up with him on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

WESTERN TOUR DATES

Oct. 6, 2022 in Lexington, Ky. at Manchester Music Hall

Oct. 7, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Intersection

Oct. 8, 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon

Oct. 13, 2022 in Seattle, Wash. at Tractor Tavern

Oct. 15, 2022 in Spokane, Wash. at Knitting Factory

Oct. 16, 2022 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

Oct. 20, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. at Moonshine Beach

Oct. 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Stoney's Rockin' Country

Oct. 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. at Hotel Cafe

Oct. 23, 2022 in Sacramento, Calif. at Goldfield Trading Post

Oct. 27, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colo. at Warehouse 2565

Oct. 28, 2022 in Denver, Colo. at The Grizzly Rose

Oct. 29, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. at The Bottleneck

Nov. 3, 2022 in Saint Paul, Minn. at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Nov. 4, 2022 in Sioux Falls, S.D. at Bigs Bar

Nov. 5, 2022 in Omaha, Neb. at Barnato

Nov. 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In

Nov. 17, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Okla. at Beer City Music Hall

Nov. 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

Nov. 19, 2022 in Dallas, Texas at House of Blues - Cambridge

Dec. 1, 2022 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's on Weed Street

Dec. 2, 2022 in West Peoria, Ill at Crusens

Dec. 3, 2022 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo

Dec. 7, 2022 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge

DEc. 8, 2022 in Vienna, Va. at Jammin Java

Dec. 9, 2022 in Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille