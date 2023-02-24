Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'

Sparky Deathcap has followed up the success of his hit track 'September' with the release of a sped up version of the song.

Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date, as well as playlisting in several of Spotify's Viral 50 playlists around the world.

The 'September' sped-up versions are poised to attract even more new listeners to Sparky Deathcap's rapidly growing fanbase. Content creators and music fans alike have been engaging with the original track in their millions since its release last month and these new versions are set to continue Sparky's sharp rise in popularity.

Speaking about the track Sparky Deathcap says: 'I think September is perhaps so personal that I found it hard to listen to for quite a long time. And intentionally or not, it ended up buried from public view. But its surprising resurgence kind of felt like seeing an old friend again. Even if latterly attempting to navigate the original, rather idiosyncratic session files, did feel at times like a deliberate act of malice on the part of my 22 year old self'

Rob Taylor (Sparky Deathcap) has spent the past decade touring and releasing with UK indie outfit Los Campesinos!, commenting that joining the band "changed his life", but Sparky Deathcap was always a project that Rob says he wanted to return to at some stage. The beginning of 2023 provided him with that opportunity, noticing that the track had suddenly began trending on viral charts. Now as one of the latest signings to the RCA roster, the future of Sparky Deathcap is only just getting started.

'September' is taken from the 'Tear Jerky EP' which will imminently be released on streaming platforms.