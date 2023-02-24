Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'

Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'

‘September’ is taken from the ‘Tear Jerky EP’ which will imminently be released on streaming platforms.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Sparky Deathcap has followed up the success of his hit track 'September' with the release of a sped up version of the song.

Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date, as well as playlisting in several of Spotify's Viral 50 playlists around the world.

The 'September' sped-up versions are poised to attract even more new listeners to Sparky Deathcap's rapidly growing fanbase. Content creators and music fans alike have been engaging with the original track in their millions since its release last month and these new versions are set to continue Sparky's sharp rise in popularity.

Speaking about the track Sparky Deathcap says: 'I think September is perhaps so personal that I found it hard to listen to for quite a long time. And intentionally or not, it ended up buried from public view. But its surprising resurgence kind of felt like seeing an old friend again. Even if latterly attempting to navigate the original, rather idiosyncratic session files, did feel at times like a deliberate act of malice on the part of my 22 year old self'

Rob Taylor (Sparky Deathcap) has spent the past decade touring and releasing with UK indie outfit Los Campesinos!, commenting that joining the band "changed his life", but Sparky Deathcap was always a project that Rob says he wanted to return to at some stage. The beginning of 2023 provided him with that opportunity, noticing that the track had suddenly began trending on viral charts. Now as one of the latest signings to the RCA roster, the future of Sparky Deathcap is only just getting started.

'September' is taken from the 'Tear Jerky EP' which will imminently be released on streaming platforms.



Jenna DeVries And Adam Mac Release Queer Country Cover Of Unholy Photo
Jenna DeVries And Adam Mac Release Queer Country Cover Of 'Unholy'
Jenna DeVries and Adam Mac partner to add a sexy western spin to the hit pop song sweeping the nation. Originally sung by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, 'Unholy' blew up on TikTok, garnering over 2.5 million videos using the song.
Jayne Denham Collaborates With Colt Ford on Moonshine Photo
Jayne Denham Collaborates With Colt Ford on 'Moonshine'
Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham has released her new single 'Moonshine,' featuring American singer, rapper, and songwriter Colt Ford.
Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents Goldfinger Photo
Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'
Even before the new film noir-themed lyric video of her transformation of the “Goldfinger” theme into a sultry lounge-jazz ballad had its world premiere on Ron Hart’s “Rock and Roll Globe” website, which normally rarely covers jazz, it was already grabbing attention.
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single Against The War Photo
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'
Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: “Against The War”. One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'
February 23, 2023

Even before the new film noir-themed lyric video of her transformation of the “Goldfinger” theme into a sultry lounge-jazz ballad had its world premiere on Ron Hart’s “Rock and Roll Globe” website, which normally rarely covers jazz, it was already grabbing attention.
Jim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS SpecialJim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS Special
February 23, 2023

The case was dubbed the Brighton Ax Murder and was one of the oldest, coldest murder cases in America – until now. 48 HOURS correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the murder, the case against Jim Krauseneck and has an exclusive network television interview with his current wife. Watch a video preview now!
1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+
February 23, 2023

1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Watch the video trailer now!
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'
February 23, 2023

Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: “Against The War”. One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season ThreeAshley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
February 23, 2023

Ashley Park has joined the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Park will play the recurring character of Broadway ingenue Kimber, as the new season will be centered around a Broadway show. Park joins Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin, plus series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
share