Spanish Love Songs, Oso Oso Co-Headline Tour Announced

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, February 2.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso have announced the dates of their upcoming North American co-headline tour with special guests Worry Club and Sydney Sprague.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, February 2 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289170®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fspanishlovesongs.com%2F%23tour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Spanish Love Songs continue to celebrate the release of their highly acclaimed album ‘No Joy' through Pure Noise Records, currently touring a sold-out European run with Heart Attack Man. This weekend the band performed a landmark show - a sold out headline gig at the famous Electric Ballroom in London - their biggest headline show to date.

This summer they will support Gaslight Anthem across select cities in Europe, along with a special commemorative show, performing their album ‘Brave Faces Everyone' in its entirety taking place July 9 at Lafayette London. The show sold out upon its announcement with a second show expected to be announced soon. They will also return to Australia in May to support Luca Brasi. All worldwide tour dates, details and tickets can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289170®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fspanishlovesongs.com%2F%23tour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 

Spanish Love Songs / Oso Oso Headline Tour Dates

with Worry Club, Sydney Sprague

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 2 @ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289170®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fspanishlovesongs.com%2F%23tour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1  

April 3 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre*

April 5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theatre#

April 7 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields Roseville

April 9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby

April 13 - Denver, CO - Summit

April 15 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

April 16 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

April 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

April 18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

April 20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

April 21 - Cleveland, OH - Roxy

April 22 - Toronto, ON - Axis

April 24 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

April 25 - Boston, MA - Paradise

April 26 - New York, NY - Warsaw

April 27 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

April 28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

May 3 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

May 4 - Orlando, FL - Abbey

May 5 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

May 7 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

May 8 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

May 9 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

* No Oso Oso

# No Sydney Sprague




