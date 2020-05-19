Southern Halo Teams With FriendlySky To Launch Virtual Concert Series

Southern Halo has teamed with FriendlySky to launch a four-part virtual concert series, HANGIN WITH HALO. The first show will stream LIVE this Friday, May 22, from the Donelson Room at Cotton House, Cleveland, Mississippi at 7 p.m. CT. The duo is the first Country act to use the FriendlySky platform.

The one-hour performance will embrace the full Southern Halo experience - the only difference is that fans will be able to watch from the comfort of home. The tight four-piece band unit includes Natalia Morris (acoustic guitar, keyboard), Tinka Morris (drums), Pete Horne (electric guitar) and Ben Murray (bass). Songs will range from originals to fan favorite covers of Southern Halo's influencers The Eagles, Dixie Chicks, Fleetwood Mac and Alabama. As always, Southern Halo's high energy and enthusiasm promise a dynamic show.

FriendlySky's multi-HD camera approach equates to higher production values, putting the viewer front and center for this special event. Ticket prices vary from entry level to a high-end VIP package that includes special extras. Fans who purchase more than one ticket will receive additional logins to use or share on another device. The show will be available for on demand streaming for four days following the performance.

Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle

Related Articles View More Music Stories