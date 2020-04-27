Southern Halo Makes Duo Debut With 'Don't Let Another Day Go By'

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  
Southern Halo Makes Duo Debut With 'Don't Let Another Day Go By'

With impeccable timing, Nata and Tinka Morris of Southern Halo mark their debut as a duo with an upbeat, uplifting reminder to slow down and give gratitude with "Don't Let Another Day Go By."

Listen below!

Perfect for our current "social distancing" lifestyle and the self-reflections that are a natural by-product of this environment, the new single is a punchy, positive rallying cry for "staying present" and expressing appreciation for the world - and the people in it.

Resonating with Southern Halo's vibrant harmonies, "Don't Let Another Day Go By" enjoyed a premiere on

Written by Nata Morris and renowned composer/producer Cliff Downs (Foreigner, The Judds, Gary Morris), a shortened radio version and an extended fan track were mixed by legendary engineer Ted Jensen (The Eagles, Toto, Norah Jones) of "Hotel California" fame.

Slow down

Let go

Breathe it in, go with the flow

Put the pause on "want it all"

Take the time to make that call

Break down

That door

Try to love a little more

And while you're learning how to fly

Don't let another day go by (N. Morris / C. Downs)

Southern Halo Makes Duo Debut With 'Don't Let Another Day Go By'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Metal Hall Of Fame To Add New Voting Categories
  • STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER to Debut on Disney+ Two Months Early
  • Brendan Benson's New Album DEAR LIFE is Out Today
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release Live Album 