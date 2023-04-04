Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Southerland to Release New EP This Month

Southerland to Release New EP This Month

The duo is slated to release their anticipated six song self-titled EP on April 21st.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Southerland, the seemingly made for country duo comprised of Matt Chase and Chris Rogers, is slated to release their anticipated six song self-titled EP on April 21st. Pre-save here.

The previously unreleased "Three Minutes" and "Ain't For Me" that harken back to the days of early Dierks or a rookie Jason Aldean in stature and promise are the two new tracks on the EP.

Packaged together with their four most recent singles "Down The Road," "Underpaid and Overserved," "Ice Cold Country Music" and "World Without You," the EP is a complete picture that showcases both their songwriting depth and performance range. Quite simply - it hits like good country music should.

A genuine fit in today's radio world while being built around the same solid framework that's held up decades of country music's best, Southerland is a long hauler that's only getting started.

"This EP is a long time coming," says Southerland. "Since our last collective release we have been working really hard in the writers room and in the studio to capture the magic of who Southerland is and wants to be. We can't wait for fans to hear it. It's one we can truly hang our hat on."

The duo, who sees themselves as the blue collar, hard working person's band, has been on the road this year playing sold out shows all over the country with Frank Foster and continue their touring in May in Arkansas.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 20 - Mosquito Festival - McCrory, AR June 9 - CMA Music Fest - Hard Rock Stage - Nashville, TN
June 10 - 63rd Annual Poultry Festival The Walmart AMP - Little Rock, AR
June 29 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN
June 30 - Mandan Rodeo Days - Mandan, ND
July 1 - Killdeer 100th Celebration - Killdeer, ND
July 3 - Florence Fireworks Celebration - Florence, SD
September 7 - The Clayton Opera House - Clayton, NY
September 16 - Jones von Drehle Vineyards - Thurmond, NC

About Southerland

When something in life is really real, you can feel it and Matt Chase and Chris Rogers - better known as the country duo Southerland, is about as real as it gets. There is no posturing with these two, it's just on-point, dyed-in-the-wool, country music the way it should be. They met in 2016 through mutual friend Ray Fulcher during a songwriting session and found themselves playing on the road together that same week. Their musical compatibility is what has kept the two working and playing together since. They have developed, quite naturally, into a duo that relies heavily on lyrical content, while melodically tapping into a 90s sound that feels completely current. Their new self-titled EP is a complete picture that showcases both their songwriting depth and performance range. Quite simply - it hits you like good country music should. A genuine fit in today's radio world while being built around the same solid framework that's held up decades of country music's best, Southerland is a long hauler that's only getting started.



Kelly Clarkson to Release New Single From Upcoming Album Next Week Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Release New Single From Upcoming Album Next Week
The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of 'American Idol.' Clarkson's debut single, 'A Moment Like This,' followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S. Listen to a video preview of the new single now!
Shygirl Shares New Song Playboy / Positions Photo
Shygirl Shares New Song 'Playboy / Positions'
Shygirl exhibits her varied musical approach in 'Playboy /Positions' by fusing Miami bass-influenced beats, metallic melodies, and alluring vocals. The accompanying Sam Ibram-directed video captures the dynamic beauty of the human body in different states of movement and skin to skin with one another.
Captain Planet Drops New Single Pambele Photo
Captain Planet Drops New Single 'Pambele'
In his latest musical offering, Captain Planet collaborates with Colombian singer Jimena Angel to create a scorching slice of classic Afro Latin funk. The song began during a recent tour in South America where Captain Planet was playing some gigs around Santa Marta & Cartagena. 
Annika Bennet Releases New EP madwoman Photo
Annika Bennet Releases New EP 'madwoman'
Hills Artists singer, songwriter Annika Bennet announced on March 31st the release of her new madwoman EP, the seven song offering produced by Annika and Jonah Shy (Dermot Kennedy, Shawn Mendes, Role Model, Camila Cabello, Fletcher etc.) that is available on all digital outlets.

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share