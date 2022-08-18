Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Soul Legend Lee Fields Announces 'SENTIMENTAL FOOL' LP

The new album will be released on October 28.

Aug. 18, 2022 Â 

Legendary soul singer Lee Fields makes his full-length Daptone Records debut with his long-awaited new album, SENTIMENTAL FOOL, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28. Pre-orders are available now.

Fields' first new album in three years is heralded by today's premiere of the eponymous single available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video directed by Andrew Anderson is streaming now on YouTube.

Produced by Daptone Records founder Bosco Mann - a.k.a. producer/musician Gabriel Roth - at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA, Sentimental Fool also includes the recently released single, "Ordinary Lives," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Fields - who recently wrapped a West Coast headline run - will celebrate Sentimental Fool with an eagerly awaited North American tour, getting underway October 15 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom and then traveling through a very special New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on December 31.

Watch the new music video here:

LEE FIELDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

SEPTEMBER

3 - Chattanooga, TN - Rail & Hops Brewers Festival *

OCTOBER

15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

29 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

3 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

4 - Austin, TX - Emo's

5 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12 - Rochester, NY - Photo City

13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

19 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

DECEMBER

1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE




