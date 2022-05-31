'Soul Land Music Series: Vol. 2' Honoring Ram Dass Sets Release

Soul Land Records announces a new compilation; Soul Land Music Series: Volume 2 out June 14th - a collection of live music inspired by the life of spiritual teacher and cultural icon, Ram Dass. With the announcement, Soul Land Records shares the singles, "Sri Ram Jai Ram" from Marti Nikko & DJ Drez on May 31st, and "Hungry (Live)" from John Forté featuring Ben Taylor on June 7th.

Captured Live during their 2021 Soul Land Music Series Livestream Performances, Soul Land Music Series: Volume 2 offers a compilation of hand-selected mastered tracks from each artists' unique and specially-curated musical performance on the 2021 virtual concert series, Soul Land Music Series: Songs & Stories Inspired by Ram Dass.

Featuring archival music from Ram Dass himself, soulful singer/songwriters Rising Appalachia, kirtan master Jai Uttal, poetically melodic Londrelle, the funky devotional hybrid of Marti Nikko & DJ Drez, the ethereal atmospheric Jon Hopkins, and more extraordinary musicians-Soul Land Music Series: Vol. 2 serves as a way to both honor Ram Dass' deep connection to music, and provide listeners with a tool to bypass the thinking mind and be welcomed with open arms into the heartspace that is Soul Land.

Recorded Live during the 2021 Soul Land Music Series and representing a merging point of ancient eastern spiritual traditions and contemporary western electronic dance music, Marti Nikko sings buoyant and jobile mantras over DJ Drez's masterfully-produced hip-hop beats-creating a unique and fun musical fusion unlike any other. OG's in the electronic music world as well as the Bhakti Yoga scene, Marti Nikko & DJ Drez, with their single "Sri Ram Jai Ram - Live," bring the entertainment and the love in this musical experience truly harkening to what Ram Dass called "Soul Land."