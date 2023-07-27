Sophie Hutchings Announces New Album 'A World Outside'

A series of singles will be released leading up to the full album release October 27th, 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Sophie Hutchings Announces New Album 'A World Outside'

Renowned pianist and composer Sophie Hutchings is set to release her highly anticipated album, "A World Outside" on October 27th, 2023, through Mercury KX. Inspired by her transformative road trip through Australia's Northern Territory, the album captures the essence of the vast and mystical landscapes with its spacious and hypnotic beauty.

With two nominations for the Australian Music Prize and the National Live Music Awards’ top five live instrumentalists of the year, praise from MOJO, The Guardian, and the release of eight highly acclaimed albums including "Echoes in the Valley" reaching the impressive milestone of becoming the #1 classical album in the UK in 2021, Sophie Hutchings continues her incredible journey with her new album.

“A World Outside” offers a unique blend of cinematic soundscapes, weaving together strings, electronics, vocals, and her signature intimate solo piano sound. As an avid surfer and nature enthusiast, Sophie draws inspiration from her surroundings and ventures to new horizons collaborating with indigenous singers, including the highly respected Yolngu songman Rrawun Maymuru from Yirrkala (a remote community in Australia's Northern Territory).

The album gradually unveils itself, beckoning listeners into a universe brimming with secrets waiting to be discovered. Hutchings reveals her creative process saying, "I'm a person who needs time away in a natural environment to make music. The bigger and more challenging the space, the better." Drawing from a profound expedition through Australia, Hutchings skilfully captures the essence of the region's expansive desert plains, majestic mountain ranges, and captivating rocky gorges in her compositions.

Each track on the album carries its own unique narrative, from the haunting presence of dingoes in "This Elusive Land" to the ethereal depths of "Cloud Beneath the Sea" a collaboration that tells of the Mitwaj or north-east Arnhem Land region, a place where the sky reaches under the sea, each composition unfolds like a chapter in a captivating story. The album culminates with the exquisite solo piano piece "The Wind That Circles Us" which expresses the essence of memories. 

She showcases her exceptional talent as both a composer and pianist, having written and arranged all ten tracks on "A World Outside". The album was co-produced with renowned electronic classical composer Nick Wales and mixed using the cutting-edge Dolby Atmos immersive 360 degree audio at studios in Sydney and Darwin.

Sought after as a composer and pianist, Sophie has been involved with a number of films (most recently Baby Teeth and True Spirit), toured internationally through Japan and Europe, and opened for artists such as Olafur Arnalds, Hauschka, Federico Albanese, Lambert.

A series of singles will be released leading up to the full album release October 27th, 2023. The release schedule includes "A Dead Sea’s Ripples" out today, "Back of Beyond “on 8th September, "Into The Wild” on 29th September.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Devendra Banhart Releases New Track Sirens Photo
Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'

The accompanying music video is set in a dystopian society of Devendra’s creation and stars Devendra alongside multidisciplinary artist Dorian Wood as well as comedians Tim Heidecker and Mitra Jouhari. Support artists for his upcoming US/EU tour were revealed earlier this week. The tour starts October 1st in Iowa City.

2
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album Saturnia Photo
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'

To celebrate the album announcement, Watson has released a new track. “Would It Pain You to See?” is out now with a video available to watch below. The accompanying mind-melting video was created by Michael Hili, who also directed Flume’s “Say Nothing.”

3
Middle Kids Release New Single Highlands Photo
Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'

The band take the bare-bones of indie-rock (guitar, bass, drums) and elevate their songs with an astonishing and euphoric vocal performance, scorching production and an incomparable pop-sensibility. The result is a song which grabs the listener from the opening bars and doesn’t let go for a thrilling three-and-a-half minutes.

4
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Album & Shares Dragonheart Photo
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Album & Shares 'Dragonheart'

Alongside the announcement, Scouten shares 'Dragonheart,' a playful, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks-inspired light-hearted folk tune, out everywhere now. The creation of Scouten's forthcoming, road-trip-salt-air filled fourth studio album Turned to Gold inspired her to continue to pursue music professionally.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in SeptemberPretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September
Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' VideoVideo: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video
Watch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on NetflixWatch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on Netflix
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD