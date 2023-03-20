Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sophia Marie Debuts Sophomore EP 'the expatriate, immortalized'

The EP features new single “Your Songs Are Shit!”

Mar. 20, 2023  

LA-raised singer-songwriter Sophia Marie has released her sophomore EP, "the expatriate, immortalized."

Sophia says, "Your Songs Are s!" depicts the experience of going out with a fellow singer and songwriter. It's inspired by one time I skipped class while studying abroad and showed up to his concert unannounced. This song is about trying to convince yourself that you don't care about someone, that you're totally fine and over them, that you think their songs are sty because their shallow self prevents any lyrical or sonic depth, but, at the same time, you're there at his concert, spending 20 euros on a ticket, mouthing every single lyric back to him."

Of the new EP, she shares, "I recorded these three songs in Los Angeles over the summer of 2022 right before my senior year at Georgetown. I wrote the first song "Femme Fatale" while in the middle of my study abroad at Trinity College the fall of 2021. I wrote "Your Songs Are s" right at the end of that same study abroad in Ireland, finalizing the lyrics the night before I took the plane from Dublin back to L.A. in late December. I wrote "Could I Be Your Muse?" during my study abroad in Florence, Italy the summer of 2022.

Looking back at these tracks in preparation for new recordings, I thought about how I wrote all these songs while assuming the role of an expatriate, singing about immortalization and historical figures and archetypes and even a singer who mimicked my own role. I wanted to tie it altogether in an EP that would make sense. I thought the title "the expatriate, (immortalized)" really perfectly encapsulated that."

Sophia Marie's music is autobiographical. Each of her songs tells the story of a young life in progress. From leaving the sunny, casual west coast for a more buttoned-up DC life at Georgetown University (where she studies International Politics) to a life-changing semester abroad in Dublin, to unrequited romances and lovesick travels, each of these experiences is vividly documented in her music.

Singer and songwriter Sophia Marie George is a Los Angeles native and senior in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Harboring various passions, she finds herself oscillating (sometimes rather chaotically) between many different realms: her major in International Politics, her authorship of creative works, and her love for acting in addition to her music.

Sophia often feels like an ambitious, lust-for-life, nomadic kind of girl without a particular direction, one who doesn't know exactly what she wants to do or who she wants to be, or where she wants to end up, and her storytelling reflects that indecisiveness, that impulsiveness, that desire to do everything while she's young.

Drawing from her identity as a self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic," Sophia has a penchant for romanticizing historical figures and events, contemporary lovers, and foreign cities, weaving in the story of her West Coast roots in sunny Los Angeles, her university life in the political and cosmopolitan mecca that is Washington D.C., and her role as an expatriate in foreign cities.

A shamelessly emotional person, Sophia's vulnerability stands out, with witty lyrics and asides giving comedic, realist commentary on the different places and situations she finds herself in. She is a girl still very much figuring it all out, the kind of crazy soul who seeks out every opportunity and every emotion life can offer. A wildness that sometimes contradicts her inexperienced and naive demeanor, a romanticism that contradicts her occasional feelings of disillusionment, and a performative personality that often contradicts her desire for authenticity.

Listen to the new EP here:



