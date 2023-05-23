Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release 2XLP Vinyl Pressing of Their Widely Acclaimed Debut

The 2xLP edition will be out on June 23rd.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Sons Of, the new duo of Sam Prekop and John McEntire, have announced the long-awaited vinyl pressing of their debut self-titled album.

Named Pitchfork Best New Music on its original release last year and racking up numerous "best of 2022" mentions, the album now receives an extended 2xLP limited-edition pressing on white vinyl, featuring the new track, "A Drink At The Banquet." Also available on limited Sea Glass vinyl, the 2xLP edition will be out on June 23rd.

Sam Prekop and John McEntire are two artists, who together and as individuals, have expanded the definition of rock. Each is acclaimed for their singular musical voice and for their sonic innovations. Beyond their work together in The Sea and Cake, Prekop has garnered acclaim for his solo releases in ensemble or on modular synthesis, as well as for his visual art and photography.

McEntire is one of the most celebrated engineers, composers, and drummers in forward-thinking music, having recorded and performed with the likes of Tortoise, Stereolab, Modest Mouse and many more. With nearly three decades of experience working together, this is their first full-length collaboration as a duo.

It was something they both have wanted to do for a long while, and a natural fit for two artists drawn to incorporating electronic music into rock and jazz contexts. Sons Of finds two master craftsmen working at the nexus of pristine production and skillful improvisation, forging compelling narrative arcs into glistening metropolises of infinite pulse.

Listen to the new ablum here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release Debut on Vinyl Photo
Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release Debut on Vinyl

McEntire is one of the most celebrated engineers, composers, and drummers in forward-thinking music, having recorded and performed with the likes of Tortoise, Stereolab, Modest Mouse and many more. With nearly three decades of experience working together, this is their first full-length collaboration as a duo.

Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced the premiere of “Descending To Nowhere | A Take Away Show,” a new live performance video filmed at an empty Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris between two sold-out gigs last month and presented exclusively via La Blogothèque.

ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup Photo
ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup

This year’s marquee includes performances by southern soul-rock icons JJ Grey & Mofro, virtuosic guitar prodigy Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, distinguished singer-songwriter Brent Cobb, neotraditional country hitmakers Mike and the Moonpies, rising Americana star Kaitlin Butts, and more.

Ana Pac Brings The Good Vibes With New Single Photo
Ana Pac Brings The 'Good Vibes' With New Single

Her talents as both a dancer and an actor have won her roles in film and television. You can see Ana performing in the Netflix original films Work It, produced by Alicia Keys, and Feel the Beat, starring Sofia Carson. You might have even seen her smiling face in a milk commercial.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO