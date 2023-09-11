Sonia Stein Releases Her Debut Album 'Lessons From Earth'

This debut album release combines Sonia’s 2022 EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 and the follow up EP Lessons From Earth Part 2.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Sonia Stein Releases Her Debut Album 'Lessons From Earth'

London based singer songwriter Sonia Stein released her debut album Lessons From Earth on Friday September 8th. This debut album release combines Sonia’s 2022 EP Lessons From Earth Part 1, which featured stand out singles “Mercury Retrograde” and “Zoom Out” and Sonia’s follow up EP Lessons From Earth Part 2, to create her debut album Lessons From Earth.

In the build-up to the release of her debut album Sonia has released new singles “Read My Mind” and “Electric Honeymoon” to get fans ready for what’s to come on her debut project. Those singles follow the success of  Sonia’s 2022 stand-alone single “Every Time Africa Plays”, that was written after the tragic loss of a close friend.

On this song Sonia samples Toto’s classic “Africa,” creating a beautiful tribute to her lost friend, celebrating their connection to the original song, while also making it her own.

When asked about the release of her debut album Lessons From Earth, Sonia said, “Lessons From Earth is an exploration of meaning over the last 3 years. It is trying to capture the beauty and the complexity of the human experience ranging from really broad observations about life lessons to the nuances and minutiae of the every day. It is really just a documentation process of me becoming an adult, trying to make sense of the world and getting to know myself on a deep and intimate level.  Part I felt like it was about these big universal truths (getting perspective when things feel overwhelming in Zoom Out, understanding the part we play in our lives through the stories we tell ourselves in Mercury Retrograde, taking responsibility for our own feelings in What's Yours), and Part II feels more like one long journey through the challenges and hardships of facing yourself in relationship. All of the songs on Part II feel linked to me into one interweaving story of finding oneself through the mirror of relationship.”

This debut album follows the dedication and success that Sonia has had over the last couple years, touring and releasing her music. Success that was launched off the back of Sonia’s 2019 sold out world tour with globally-acclaimed artist DIDO, which then lead to the release of Sonia’s EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with long-time collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) as well as Letters EP which closed out 2020.

These 2 EPs were a perfect showcase of Sonia’s  song writing and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool,” “Coexist” produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and “Passerby” produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) “Philosophical,” “Bad Dream,” and more!  

With the global pandemic at its peak in 2021 Sonia started a series titled Stein Away Sessions where instead of performing at music venues as she had in the past, she instead took her bright yellow piano on a nature tour, playing in unique locations highlighting her musical talent alongside the beauty of nature.

Sonia followed up the success of the Stein Away Sessions with the release of her EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 while on tour with James Arthur. Since then, Sonia has been working hard in the studio crafting part 2 of this EP to release her debut album Lessons From Earth. Stay tuned to Sonia’s socials below for more updates following the release of  Lessons From Earth as well as future tour dates from this talented young singer-songwriter.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Flo Milli Releases New Single Chocolate Rain Photo
Flo Milli Releases New Single 'Chocolate Rain'

Earlier this week, Flo Milli announced her THANKS FOR COMING HERE, HO Tour with special guest Maiya the Don. The 16-date run tour throughout North America kicks off on October 21st in San Francisco, California, and will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and Atlanta, before wrapping in Dallas, Texas.

2
Zach Bryan’s Album Tops Billboard 200 for Second Week in a Row Photo
Zach Bryan’s Album Tops Billboard 200 for Second Week in a Row

The unprecedented success was also repeated on DSPs with “I Remember Everything' (Feat. Kacey Musgraves) reaching #1 on Spotify and Apple Music upon release. Support acts for his 2024 tour will include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and Australia's The Middle East. 

3
Nancy Atlas And Her Band Returns To Bay Street Theater October 7 Photo
Nancy Atlas And Her Band Returns To Bay Street Theater October 7

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the ever-popular, local treasure Nancy Atlas and her band will return to Bay Street Theater for a rockin' performance on Saturday, October 7, at 8 p.m. 

4
Misty Dawn Releases New Single Cowgirl Cliche Photo
Misty Dawn Releases New Single 'Cowgirl Cliche'

Mutli-talented artist Misty Dawn continues to make a statement with the release of her new single 'Cowgirl Cliche,' out everywhere now.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'
Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'
Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE