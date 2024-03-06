Song Suffragettes Adds Hannah Ellis & More to Wynonna Judd Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville's longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, has added new performers to their 10th anniversary celebration happening Wednesday, March 27th at Belmont University's The Fisher Center.

New performers include an all-alumnae cast of Song Suffragettes talent including CMA and CMT Award winners Maddie & Tae, recording artist and The Voice tunesmith Hannah Ellis, Stevie Woodward from ACM nominated trio Runaway June, hit songwriter's Laura Veltz and Trannie Anderson, and a female-only version of bluegrass legends The Isaacs.

The one-night-only show will honor music icon Wynonna Judd who will participate in an on-stage Q&A along with performing some of her favorite songs from her heralded career as a Grammy, CMA, ACM award winner and an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna will also receive Song Suffragettes' 2024 Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award which is presented annually to a woman who has been a musical inspiration to the Song Suffragettes collective of talented singer-songwriters (past recipients include Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Laura Veltz, Liz Rose and Natale Hemby).

Joining Wynonna and the new performers on stage will be beloved artists Tenille Arts and Chapel Hart along with songwriting giants Liz Rose and Matraca Berg. Unannounced special guests are also slated to perform.

Jumping in to support Song Suffragettes and the night's celebration of women are Presenting Sponsors - Curb Records and Truist Bank.

Tickets for the Song Suffragettes' 10th Anniversary Celebration are on sale now and can be purchased here.

About Song Suffragettes

Song Suffragettes is a collective of female singer-songwriters that performs every Monday night at The Listening Room Café in Nashville, TN. In 10 years, Song Suffragettes has showcased over 400 talented women out of over 4,000 who have submitted to play the show.

With weekly sell-outs, Song Suffragettes vocally combats widespread discrimination against women in the music industry by giving female talent a place to play, grow and evolve with fellow creatives. Since its inception, 42 Song Suffragettes women have gone on to receive record deals (Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, GAYLE, Brittney Spencer, Megan Moroney) and over 60 have landed music publishing deals.

With over 5 million views on their YouTube channel, Song Suffragettes was named by Billboard magazine as one of “Next-Gen Nashville: 16 People, Places and Things Shaking Up Music City”. In August of 2020, Song Suffragettes partnered with the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission – funded by U.S Congress – to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with special shows featuring Maddie & Tae, Lindsay Ell, Runaway June and Ashley McBryde.

Featured in The New York Times, Forbes, ELLE, Rolling Stone, Washington Post, Grammy.com, Boston Globe and on PBS NewsHour and NPR, Song Suffragettes recently expanded into the U.K. with regular performances at London's prestigious C2C: Country 2 Country Festival and the annual Country Music Week. Song Suffragettes continues to spread its message of inclusion and opportunity for women in all corners of the music ecosphere.

About Wynonna Judd

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America's favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.

Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion of for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar.