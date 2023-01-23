Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sondre Lerche Releases 'Summer In Reverse' Remix by William Basinski's SPARKLE DIVISION

Sondre Lerche Releases 'Summer In Reverse' Remix by William Basinski's SPARKLE DIVISION

The album will be released on March 31 ahead of a US tour of intimate solo performances.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Sondre Lerche released "Summer In Reverse" (SPARKLE DIVISION remix) from Avatars Of The Night, a forthcoming collection of remixes, reworks, demos of the material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love along with brand new song "The Most Savage Joke."

The album will be released on March 31 ahead of a US tour of intimate solo performances that will kick off on May 18 in Chicago and will make stops in New York, Los Angeles and more. Find a full list of tour dates below.

"William Basinski has been a key discovery and inspiration in my creative process the past ten years, and his collaboration project Sparkle Division was one of my favorite albums of 2020, when I recorded Avatars Of Love. So I was naturally overjoyed when they agreed to have a go at a remix of 'Summer In Reverse,'" explains Lerche.

SPARKLE DIVISION's William Basinski adds: "We were so delighted and honored to be invited to do a remix of 'Summer in Reverse' from Sondre's smash album Avatars of Love. Gary and I were on tour in the early fall in Middle America making field recordings of quiet abandoned intersections outside of weird hotels while having a late night smoke, screeching kids in a college town on their first weekend at school stumbling home drunk from bars, etc.

Had to add the 70's radio preacher from an old cassette archive and the sweet music box at the end from an idyllic summer residency in trippy and magical Pantelleria that was like a dream. With Gary's mixing genius and beats to go with Sondre's beautiful voice, we love the way it came out. Hope you like it too!"

Last April, Lerche released Avatars of Love, his most ambitious work to date, via PLZ / InGrooves. The 14 song double album featured contributions from AURORA, CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, and Ana Müller.

The album was highlighted on NPR's New Music Friday podcast, with NPR Music's Cyrena Touros calling it, "A journey start to finish... I feel like I could spend six months just listening to this one album and I could find so much to mine and explore."

In their four star review, American Songwriter said, ​​"An impressive accomplishment, Avatars of Love probes the depths of desire to extraordinary effect." The album also garnered high praise from FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Under The Radar, Uncut Magazine (9/10 stars) and many more.

About Avatars Of The Night, Lerche explains: "Making Avatars Of Love was the most exciting and all-encompassing challenge so far in my career. One of the great joys and privileges I have when my work writing and recording is done, is to be able to reach out to other artists that I admire and ask them if they'd be interested in making something else out of my songs.

Originally, I had wanted to assemble an EP of remixes of some of the Avatars Of Love songs. But as I kept thinking of more people I wanted to reach out to, and different ways the songs might be approached, beyond just the traditional remix, I could feel this project - much like the case with its origin-album - expand.

And so, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the release of Avatars Of Love, I will share Avatars Of The Night, a 20 track album of remixes, reworks, new versions, solo demos and live recordings of all the songs from Avatars Of Love, as well a few new ones and a Norwegian cover I recorded with my band during that period of time."

In keeping up with tradition, Lerche covered one of his favorite songs of the year for the holidays and released a cover of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." As Stereogum put it, "...it just wouldn't be Christmas without a new Sondre Lerche cover."

An Evening With Sondre Lerche US Tour Dates

5/18: Chicago, IL - Old Town School
5/20: Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust
5/21: Minneapolis, MN - Dakota
5/23: Seattle, WA - Triple Door
5/24: San Francisco, CA - Chapel
5/25: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
5/27: Ephraim, UT - Snow College

Photo Credit: Hilde Solli



POSH SWAT Release More Will Be Revealed Single Photo
POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single
POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single 'MORE WILL BE REVEALED.' Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled 'DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY' via Stereogum earlier this month.
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP Gipp N Worthy Photo
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'
'Gipp N Worthy' is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. 'Gipp N Worthy' is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other Photo
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album BLUES ALL AROUND Photo
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share