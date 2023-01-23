Sondre Lerche Releases 'Summer In Reverse' Remix by William Basinski's SPARKLE DIVISION

Sondre Lerche released "Summer In Reverse" (SPARKLE DIVISION remix) from Avatars Of The Night, a forthcoming collection of remixes, reworks, demos of the material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love along with brand new song "The Most Savage Joke."

The album will be released on March 31 ahead of a US tour of intimate solo performances that will kick off on May 18 in Chicago and will make stops in New York, Los Angeles and more. Find a full list of tour dates below.

"William Basinski has been a key discovery and inspiration in my creative process the past ten years, and his collaboration project Sparkle Division was one of my favorite albums of 2020, when I recorded Avatars Of Love. So I was naturally overjoyed when they agreed to have a go at a remix of 'Summer In Reverse,'" explains Lerche.

SPARKLE DIVISION's William Basinski adds: "We were so delighted and honored to be invited to do a remix of 'Summer in Reverse' from Sondre's smash album Avatars of Love. Gary and I were on tour in the early fall in Middle America making field recordings of quiet abandoned intersections outside of weird hotels while having a late night smoke, screeching kids in a college town on their first weekend at school stumbling home drunk from bars, etc.

Had to add the 70's radio preacher from an old cassette archive and the sweet music box at the end from an idyllic summer residency in trippy and magical Pantelleria that was like a dream. With Gary's mixing genius and beats to go with Sondre's beautiful voice, we love the way it came out. Hope you like it too!"

Last April, Lerche released Avatars of Love, his most ambitious work to date, via PLZ / InGrooves. The 14 song double album featured contributions from AURORA, CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, and Ana Müller.

The album was highlighted on NPR's New Music Friday podcast, with NPR Music's Cyrena Touros calling it, "A journey start to finish... I feel like I could spend six months just listening to this one album and I could find so much to mine and explore."

In their four star review, American Songwriter said, ​​"An impressive accomplishment, Avatars of Love probes the depths of desire to extraordinary effect." The album also garnered high praise from FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Under The Radar, Uncut Magazine (9/10 stars) and many more.

About Avatars Of The Night, Lerche explains: "Making Avatars Of Love was the most exciting and all-encompassing challenge so far in my career. One of the great joys and privileges I have when my work writing and recording is done, is to be able to reach out to other artists that I admire and ask them if they'd be interested in making something else out of my songs.

Originally, I had wanted to assemble an EP of remixes of some of the Avatars Of Love songs. But as I kept thinking of more people I wanted to reach out to, and different ways the songs might be approached, beyond just the traditional remix, I could feel this project - much like the case with its origin-album - expand.

And so, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the release of Avatars Of Love, I will share Avatars Of The Night, a 20 track album of remixes, reworks, new versions, solo demos and live recordings of all the songs from Avatars Of Love, as well a few new ones and a Norwegian cover I recorded with my band during that period of time."

In keeping up with tradition, Lerche covered one of his favorite songs of the year for the holidays and released a cover of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." As Stereogum put it, "...it just wouldn't be Christmas without a new Sondre Lerche cover."

An Evening With Sondre Lerche US Tour Dates

5/18: Chicago, IL - Old Town School

5/20: Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust

5/21: Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

5/23: Seattle, WA - Triple Door

5/24: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

5/25: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

5/27: Ephraim, UT - Snow College

Photo Credit: Hilde Solli