Son Rompe Pera Unveil 'Los Chucos Suaves' Featuring Macha

Lalo Guerrero's "Los Chucos Suaves" is perhaps the definitive recording of the the short-lived Pachuco music sub-genre from Los Angeles, the late-1940s sound of Mexican Pachuco youth culture.

"Los Chucos Suaves" was an anthem for the Pachuco youths of Los Angeles, young Mexicans who dressed in their baggy zoot suits. Guerrero sang about how these genial youths dropped the jitterbug and the boogie-woogie in favor of Cuban rumba and danzón dances.

The most famous version of the song is by Lalo Guerrero and Ry Cooder, but the Gama brothers and the rest of Son Rompe Pera have come up with this especially uptempo marimba performance with guest vocalist Macha of Chico Trujillo, Bloque Depresivo, Floripondio.





The Naucalpan band devised and shot the video for "Los Chucos Suaves" themselves, to show a little of the barrio of Naucalpan.