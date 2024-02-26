Something Corporate Announces 'Out Of Office' Tour

It's happening! Beloved early 2000s pop-punk band Something Corporate has announced the Out Of Office Tour 2024, marking the first official tour featuring the band's five original members in over 20 years.

The 16-date outing finds Something Corporate crossing the country throughout the summer and fall, kicking off June 21st in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

The five-piece, with special guests to be announced, will be stopping in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, Asbury Park, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Cleveland, Detroit, Denver, and Salt Lake City before wrapping back home in California at LA's Hollywood Palladium on October 11th and The Warfield in San Francisco on October 12th. PRESS HERE to watch the tour promo video and PRESS HERE to read an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone about the tour.

Fan-club presale begins Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time with Spotify and local presales available Wednesday, February 28th and Thursday, February 29th. The general on-sale will commence Friday, March 1st at 10am local time. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.somethingcorporate.com for ticketing details and to purchase.

The tour will be using a Face Value Exchange where, if needed, fans can resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, tickets for this tour will be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, Colorado, New York, and Utah where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated.

“The band and I couldn't be more excited for these upcoming dates,” shares front man Andrew McMahon. “We're having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year's shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more. We hope to see you there!”

The core members of the Orange County, California quintet – Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – reunited in 2023 for main stage performances at the When We Were Young festival and three sold-out headlining shows in Las Vegas and Anaheim.

These five special gigs, their first official shows together in 20 years, left their dedicated fanbase clamoring for more. The reunion performances also saw McMahon debut a one-of-a-kind upright piano fully wrapped in Christie MicroTiles LED displaying images and lyrics from throughout the band's catalog, slated to be front and center once again on the Out Of Office Tour.

Something Corporate first formed in 1998 when its members were in high school and in a short period of time created quite the stir before going on hiatus in 2005. During its tenure, the highly adored SoCal band released multiple albums, including their major label debut, Leaving Through The Window, in 2002 via MCA Records/Drive-Thru Records, which premiered at the top of the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and 2003's North, which entered the Billboard 200 at #24.

During its heyday, the band toured extensively worldwide, including a summer on the Vans Warped Tour, graced the cover of Alternative Press magazine, and performed on late-night TV including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Collectively, Something Corporate – hailed as “one of the most respected groups in the scene with their incredible hooks and emotionally transparent music” (Alternative Press) – has sold over 1 million total records.

SOMETHING CORPORATE TOUR DATES

Out Of Office Tour

Friday, June 21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Saturday, June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sunday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

Thursday, August 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, August 23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Saturday, August 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Thursday, September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Friday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Saturday, September 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Thursday, September 19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Friday, September 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sunday, September 22 – TBA

Friday, September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Saturday, September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Friday, October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Saturday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Holiday From Real Cruise

November 9-13 – Miami, FL

Photo Credit: Connor Lenihan (@connorlenny)