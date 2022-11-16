Somebody's Child Shares New Single 'We Could Start a War'
The new album will be released on February 3.
Somebody's Child - the name Cian Godfrey performs and records under - has signed to cutting edge indie label Frenchkiss Records.
Today he announces the February 3 release of his debut, self-titled album which has its roots in Godfrey's formative years growing up in Dublin and the experiences that went with that. It was recorded at East London's Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (Arcade Fire, The Smile). Pre-order the album here.
Today Somebody's Child shares his latest single off the LP, "We Could Start A War."
Of the track, Godfrey says "'We Could Start A War' is a huge track for us. The original version was a demo I wrote in 20 minutes or so and Shea produced in our little makeshift studio in Dublin. We spent 50 quid on artwork and just put it out, now it's our biggest song. This is now the real version, I guess. The timing is also serendipitous because the video is about where it was written, and the juxtaposition between beauty in tradition, and the ugly face of gentrification - of which both are in abundance. Now I've moved to London, partly because of the result of this - not being able to afford life in my hometown."
The video for the single features imagery of Ireland's expansive natural landscapes, engulfing Godfrey in their size and scale as he delivers the heartfelt lyrics. The clip serves as both a dedication and love letter to the people and places of Dublin, as well as a stark visual representation of the city's evolution (or devolution) towards urban sterility and gentrification.
This is the very force that led Godfrey to leave Dublin, as he begins a new chapter of his life in London - however this song will forever be connected to the place it was written, with this video serving as a memento to that fact.
2023 will see Somebody's Child embark on a world-wide tour that will include stops in Austin for SXSW as well as a show at New York City's Mercury Lounge on March 22 and at The Middle East Upstairs in Boston, MA on March 23. Tickets on sale now here and all dates are listed below with more to be confirmed in North America.
Godfrey has quickly established himself as a voice at the forefront of the new music scene in Ireland. Early support slots in Dublin with the likes of Kodaline, Primal Scream, and Kaiser Chiefs, as well as national radio play and an appearance on the nation's beloved Late Late Show all acted as vindication for Cian Godfrey holding back the unveiling of SC until the relatively late age of 23 - he had honed his craft and formulated a clear message ahead of time. Today's single follows the unapologetically loud track "Broken Record," and "Sell out."
With music often said to be a product of its environment, Godfrey is keen to impress upon listeners an image of a modern, progessive Ireland - albeit one with an ongoing housing crisis - and not the stereotypical one often portrayed by foreign media. "We're not all smoking cigarettes, drinking Guinness around a candle in some pub reading Joyce. We're a forward thinking group of people who are struggling to afford to live in the place we're from. This album has been my escape," Godfrey says.
Watch the new music video here:
Somebody's Child Worldwide Tour Dates
01/18/23 01/21/23 - Eurosonic - Groningen
02/08/23 - Night & Day Cafe - Manchester
02/09/23 - Foundry Studio - Sheffield
02/11/23 - Joiners - Southampton
02/12/23 - Exchange - Bristol
02/14/23 - Omeara - London
02/17/23 - Jimmy's - Liverpool
02/18/23 - Think Thank - Newcastle
02/19/23 - King Tut's - Glasgow
02/21/23 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham
02/24/23 - Róisín Dubh - Galway
02/25/23 - Dolan's - Limerick
03/01/23 - Ulster Sports Club - Belfast
03/02/23 - Cyprus Avenue - Cork
03/03/23 - The Academy - Dublin
03/04/23 - Spirit Store - Dundalk
03/08/23 - Le POPUP du Label - Paris
03/09/23 - Trix Bar - Antwerp
03/10/23 - Paradiso (Upstairs) - Amsterdam
03/11/23 - Privatclub - Berlin
03/14/23 - 03/18/23 - SXSW - Austin
03/22/23 - Mercury Lounge - New York
03/23/23 - The Middle East (Upstairs) - Boston
