Solomun, Maceo Plex, DJ Tennis and More to Ring in New Year in Mexico

Tulum Season 2020 will unfold early next year at Riviera Maya with 5 parties, inviting over 20 international and national artists, taking place from December 29 to January 8th.

Project Sound & Sonorous is an electronic music platform with international transcendence that will offer the audience an adventure filled with good music, incredible parties, all wrapped up in inventive venues in beautiful Tulum. Their mission is and always will be to create exclusive atmospheres where people can live an incredible experience in a safe environment, listening to the best national and international DJs.

They kick off with the season on the 29th at Taboo Tulum. The parties that will follow will combine music and visual arts in mind-blowing venues.

Among the confirmed artists you can find Solomun, Âme, Brina Krauss, DJ Tennis, Dixon, Eli Light, Enzo GD, Holder, Jan Blomqvist, Maceo Plex, Neo Human, Öona Dahl, Iluminat , Hernan Cattaneo, Perenne, Vander, Driss Skali, You definitely cannot miss this!

Ticket sale and more info at:

December 29th, Jan Blomqvist: http://bit.ly/IG-TulumxJanBlomqvist

December 31st, NYE: http://bit.ly/NYETulum

January 4th, Solomun +1: http://bit.ly/Solomunplus1Tulum

January 6th, Innervisions: Âme + Dixon: http://www.bit.ly/Innervision_Tulum





