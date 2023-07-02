Solid Grooves Unite 20,000 Groovers at Silverworks Island

Welcoming 20,000 electronic music fans to new London venue Silverworks Island, revered London and Ibiza based collective Solid Grooves brought together a superior selection of tech-house royalty for the label's mightiest show to date. Hosted in the new Silverworks Island space by Broadwick Live, the sold-out day to night session collected the scenes heaviest selectors in one place, including Joseph Capriati, ANOTR, PAWSA, Jamie Jones, Kolter, Lindsey Matthews, Nicole Moudaber, Silvie Loto, Skream, Toman and more. A perfect industrial oasis set at the water's edge, Silverworks Island cemented its place as one of London's most distinctive venues with this impressive show.

As the sun blazed down upon Silverworks Island we saw almost 20 selectors keeping the grooves strong, spanning an array of sonics from dark dubby minimal rollers to feel good house with an elite line up of label friends and family. Special mentions include Joseph Capriati, the pioneering DJ who has been a figurehead of the tech scene for over a decade playing on the main stage, as well as label co-founder PAWSA, who delivered a set that summarised the labels sonic personality.

Label associate Lindsey Matthews opened up the industrial stage 2; kicking things off for the 20,000 strong crowd, and Nicole Moudaber and Dennis Cruz took everyone on a journey through deep and melodic techno in their B2B, plus Blackchild marveled with a selection of bouncy edits. Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer supplied attendees with an exploration of house that had Silverworks Island moving, whilst a stone's throw away across the dock punters gathered as the sun began to set for legend Jamie Jones.

It's been an amazing homecoming for Solid Grooves, coming back to London where it all started and seeing 20,000 fans united at the new Silverworks Island space. Solid Grooves would like to say thanks to everyone that has been a part of this journey with us so far - keep grooving. ﻿- Marwan , Solid Grooves

Silverworks Island is masterminded by Broadwick Live who are the team behind award-winning brands including Printworks, Field Day, Mayfield Depot and many more. This summer's shows contribute to the At The Docks programme – a brand new season of world-class arts, culture and events taking over the Royal Docks this summer. For this Solid Grooves special, Silverworks Island was transformed into a sprawling urban oasis packed with three high quality production stages with London's iconic skyline as the background.

It's a privilege for Broadwick Live to be able to work in this capacity with some of London's most unique, untouched spaces, from Printworks to Beams, and now Silverworks Island. And, opening this summer's run of shows with long term partners Solid Grooves, joined on the decks by their collective of close friends and family, plus 20,000 revellers enjoying the day, has been a real moment for absolutely everyone involved. - Ajay Jayaram - Director of Music, Broadwick Live

Broadwick Live takes an innovative approach to breathing new life into disused spaces, creating centres of cultural gravity that focus on creating impact through electronic music and electronic arts. Silverworks Island is the newest in line, with 400,000 square foot of open air space set in the heart of East London within Silvertown Quays. Inspired by the role of Royal Docks in London's rich trading and export history, Silverworks Island is easily accessible from all corners of the capital, served by the Elizabeth Line and DLR to Custom House station.

With Solid Grooves kicking off the trilogy of summer events presented by Broadwick Live at Silverworks Island, it is evident to see that this cutting edge space embedded with history will be a true staple in everyone's event calendar. On Sunday July 2nd, London's biggest trance festival - A State Of Trance - descends on Silverworks Island, more information here, and finally on the 9th of July bass music fans are in for a treat as Worried About Henry takeover with a super squad of selectors, MCs and live acts. More info here.



ABOUT BROADWICK LIVE

Established in 2010, Broadwick Live is on a mission to create impact through electronic music and electronic arts, driven to create pure yet powerful live experiences in unique spaces. With an unrivaled portfolio of statement venues and expert in-house event production expertise, Broadwick Live has become a go-to partner for set-piece events in culture and the creative industries.

Broadwicklive.com | @broadwicklive

About Silverworks Island

Inspired by the flow of goods and the role Royal Docks have played in the history of London, Silverworks Island is a new destination for music. Located on an island in Silvertown Quays, the 400,000 square foot open-air venue will host a series of inner-city events this summer. Silverworks Island brings people together at the water's edge to experience the city from a new angle. Long summer days fade through sunset, with views over the London skyline.

Silverworksisland.com | @silverworksisland

At The Docks

At the Docks is a brand-new season of arts, culture and events taking over the Royal Docks this summer. Over three months of world-class art and music, international sporting fixtures, cutting-edge performances, pioneering research, and some of the most exciting creative names of the day all showcase the area's heritage, culture and creativity, and its unmissable waterside destination.

At the Docks 2023 reflects the area's potential to inspire creativity, sustainability and community, spanning 12 miles of waterfront and more than 250 acres of open water, incorporating Royal Albert Dock, Royal Victoria Dock, Thames Barrier Park and Royal Victoria Gardens.