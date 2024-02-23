Sofia Carson Unveils Emotional New Single 'Joke's on Me'

Following the powerful narrative of her acclaimed single "I Hope You Know," multi-platinum and award-winning singer-songwriter Sofia Carson returns with the next chapter of her love story with “Joke's On Me.”

Carson shares the story of a broken heart, shattered by the illusion of a love that wasn't real. “Joke's on Me” is available February 23, on Apple Music and Spotify via Hollywood Records. The live performance music video, directed by Kyle Goldberg- with one camera and in one take- premieres at midnight EST on YouTube, followed by a YouTube Live After Party hosted by Carson.

Written by Carson alongside her longtime collaborator Johan Carlsson (Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry), “Joke's On Me” unfolds as a timeless addition to Carson's illustrious discography, showcasing her unparalleled talent for storytelling and emotive vocal delivery.

This time around, her refined yet unbridled vocal work serves as a vessel for a pure outpouring of hurt and regret, perfectly rendered in her sparse but poetic lyrics (e.g., “Did you know that you were full of shiny tricks, promises never kept? Illusionist”).

Opening on a piano melody that instantly conjures the quiet devastation of heartache, “Joke's On Me” sets that outpouring to a gorgeously orchestrated backdrop graced with sorrowful cello lines and ethereal synth tones—ultimately bringing to life ineffable, painful, beauty.

ABOUT SOFIA CARSON

Sofia Carson, a globally renowned multi-platinum artist, has made an indelible mark in music, entertainment, and activism. Sofia boasts an impressive 2.2 billion streams for her solo music with 1.2 billion streams coming from her 2022 debut album and the groundbreaking Purple Hearts soundtrack releases.

In 2023, Sofia showcased her multifaceted talents with performances at the 95th Academy Awards with an Oscar nominated song and the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, captivating millions worldwide. Beyond her musical prowess, her impactful advocacy as a UNICEF Ambassador played a pivotal role in the passage of the “Keep Girls in School Act” in Congress and she was honored by the United Nations Correspondents Association as the recipient of the Global Advocate of the Year Award.

With new music and exciting collaborations on the horizon, Sofia Carson's journey from a rising star to icon embodies her extraordinary talent, profound impact, and unyielding determination, with her star shining brighter with each beat.