Social Distortion Announces 40th Anniversary Concert

Revered Southern California band Social Distortion will celebrate 40 years of swaggering punk infused rock n roll this October 26th in Orange County California at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. The legendary band will be joined by a lineup of artists that includes Joan Jett, The Distillers, The Kills and many more.



"Sending out an invitation to everyone to join us and share in the celebration of our 40 year Anniversary. We have picked some of our favorite bands for a spectacular bill. We couldn't have done it without our fans so thank you!" - Mike Ness



Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working class suburb of Fullerton, California, Social Distortion survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock 'n' roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues.





Seven studio albums and countless electrifying live shows have earned the band a dedicated worldwide fanbase and catalog of timeless anthems including "Story Of My Life," "Ball And Chain," "Prison Bound" and more. The band's last release, Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes entered the Billboard 200 at #4 and last year in Asbury Park, Bruce Springsteen joined the band on stage to perform a couple of their songs at the first Sea.Hear.Now festival.





Sounds From Behind The Orange Curtain, 40 Years of Social Distortion

on Saturday, October 26th at FivePoint Amphitheatre with performances by; Social Distortion, Joan Jett, The Distillers, The Kills, Frank Turner, Eagles Of Death Metal, The Black Lips, Plague Vender, Bully and Mannequin Pussy.

Tickets on sale Thursday, August 29 at 10am at Ticketmaster





