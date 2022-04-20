Soccer Mommy Shares New Single 'Unholy Affliction'

Soccer Mommy recently announced her new full-length album, Sometimes, Forever, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, and today she shares another single off of the forthcoming record.

Following lead single "Shotgun" is the spellbinding "Unholy Affliction." Showcasing Allison's appreciation for textures that are at once pretty and unsettling, "Unholy Affliction" highlights the masterful collaboration between Allison and Lopatin.

"'Unholy' was really fun in the studio because the end result was totally different from what we expected," explains Allison. "Dan made this really cool sequence with the demo vocals that wound up becoming most of the song. It was nice to have 2 different versions of the song that kind of mashed together."

Today Soccer Mommy also announces that she will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. Tune in on Monday, April 25th at 11:35pm/10:35pmCT.

Sometimes, Forever is boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now. It sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Some international dates in support of Sometimes, Forever have already been announced, with U.S. news to come soon. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Soccer Mommy released the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album color theory in 2020. Following the release of the album, Allison earned mass acclaim, with performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/1/22-9/4/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

* with Haim