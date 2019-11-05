Snowboxx 2020 Announces Full Lineup, Featuring Andy C, Annie Mac, DJ EZ, and More!

Snowboxx has revealed the full line-up for its 2020 edition as it returns to the stunning slopes of Avoriaz on 21st - 28th March with headliners Andy C, Annie Mac, DJ EZ and special guests The Sugarhill Gang confirmed. Offering a 360 degree snow-festival experience at an unbeatable price, this picture-postcard setting sits within the highest resort in Les Portes Du Soleil region which boasts the largest connected ski area in the world.



With no shortage of striking backdrops, quality snow is guaranteed throughout the season and there are plenty of choices for all levels - from cruisey blue pistes to the infamously challenging Swiss Wall, one of the most difficult slopes in the world. The resort is 100% vehicle-free, revellers can ski in and out of their apartments to catch the nearest lift, walk to any of the festival stages and pass lines of Christmas trees and fairy lights during the week-long party. Its world class skiing is equally matched with jaw dropping party locations too, with hidden igloo parties and forest raves hosting a range of huge names throughout the week, while Snowboxx's open-air main stage is just walking distance from the festival's accommodation. The beating heart of the town, The XX, is the largest club in Avoriaz and the perfect place to carry on the party until the early hours, with respected brand La Folie Douce also set to throw apres parties everyday throughout the week.

The 2020 line-up sees DJ and BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Annie Mac join fellow headliners Andy C and DJ EZ to represent the cream of the crop of UK's house and drum & bass scenes, while a very special performance from American hip-hop group The Sugarhill Gang is confirmed as 2020 marks a staggering 40 years since the release of seminal record 'Rapper's Delight'. Regarded as one of Radio 1's biggest authorities in dance music, Danny Howard also joins ranks alongside much loved DJ Hannah Wants and High Contrast's unique live set-up The High Contrast Band. The main stage talent will be joined at Snowboxx by a slew of breakthrough artists including The Menendez Brothers, George Kweli, Jaguar Skillz, Riton and Glawsegian powerhouse Denis Sulta, whose unpredictable setlists have won him fans the world over.



Alongside showcasing some of the biggest names in dance music, Snowboxx offers a fun-filled week of activities that include high altitude bottomless brunches, inflatable sled races, a fancy dress day, skim pool, indoor waterpark, outdoor yoga, spas and a smorgasbord of world class restaurants to choose from. A perfect combination of snowsports and music, Snowboxx is incredibly affordable and prices start at just £254 for 7 days accommodation and a festival wristband, with deposit schemes available for as little as £50. Various package options can be booked via the festival website including a wide range of accommodation options - from budget 3 star apartments to luxurious 5 star hotels from double occupancy to 12.

Line-up:

ANDY C - ANNIE MAC - DJ EZ



A-Z:

DANNY HOWARD - DENIS SULTA - DIMENSION - HANNAH WANTS - THE HIGH CONTRAST BAND

PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS: THE SUGARHILL GANG



ABODE - A.SKILLZ - BENNY L - CIRQUE DU SOUL - CONDUCTA - DJ ZINC - FLAVA N*E*R*D - HORSE MEAT DISCO - JAGUAR SKILLZ - LEFTWING:KODY - RITON



24HR GARAGE GIRLS - CHARLIE TEE - ELLIE COCKS - GEORGE KWALI - GW HARRISON - HIP HOP KARAOKE - LRO - NATHAN DAWE - SAM SUPPLIER - SO FRESH SO CLEAN - TEDDY LEWIS - THE HEATWAVE - THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS - ULTIMATE POWER - WILL TAYLOR



+ RESIDENTS



Activities :



APRÈS HOSTED AT LA FOLIE DOUCE - BOTTOMLESS BRUNCHES - FOREST RAVES - IGLOO PARTIES - SLEDGE RACES - SKIM POOL - INDOOR WATER PARK - WORLD'S LARGEST SKI AREA - 650+KM OF PISTES - 11 SNOW PARKS





Related Articles View More Music Stories