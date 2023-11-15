Snow Strippers Announce Forthcoming EP & 'Just a Doll' Visual

Snow Strippers are currently on a string of SOLD OUT tour dates including a show at LA’s The Roxy.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

In their short time since forming, Snow Strippers have emerged as one of the world’s most confounding new electronic acts.

Building a dedicated fanbase thanks to sporadic releases online that have translated into a string of packed out live shows across the US and Europe. Earlier this year, the duo, shared their mixtape, April Mixtape 3, which included a feature from Lil Uzi Vert and received glowing praise from The Needle Drop 8/10, DAZED #1 album of the week, Complex Best New Artist and much more.

Snow Strippers proceeded to follow up this first collaboration with Lil Uzi with a feature on his 2023 album Pink Tape.

Today, the duo announces their forthcoming EP, Night Killaz Vol 1, set to release November 24 via Surf Gang Records. Along with the announcement, the duo shares “Just Your Doll” single and an accompanying found footage horror video. The haunting rave anthem enforces the group’s comparisons to early Crystal Castles and SALEM. Watch the video here. 

Snow Strippers are currently on a string of SOLD OUT tour dates including a show at LA’s The Roxy. See dates below.

Enigmatic and explosive, Snow Strippers’s niche form of electronic has captured the imaginations of fans across the world. Snow Strippers are one of the internet’s best kept secrets and one of this year’s most vital acts.

The music pulsates with unapologetic anarchic abandon that is both confrontational and full-throttle, creating an experience that is undeniably trashy yet hauntingly evocative.

SNOW STRIPPERS TOUR: 

11/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Trauma Bar [tickets]

11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The New Parish #+ [SOLD OUT]

11/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene *

12/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy ^+ [SOLD OUT]

w/ Ayesha Erotica + xaviersobased + Eera ^

w/  Evilgiane + Dres #

w/ Club Eat + Uffie *

w/ Eera +



