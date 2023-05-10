Sneakpeek Releases Their Psychedelic Lullaby 'Strawberry Reality' Off Upcoming LP 'Scene Within A Dream'

"Strawberry Reality" is the third single shared from Hiller and Aric Bohn's long awaited sophomore album, Scene Within A Dream, due out June 2.

Los Angeles duo Sneakpeek share their latest single, "Strawberry Reality," a psychedelic liquid lullaby inspired by Dora Hiller's visual artwork, which she creates collages from vintage magazines, and appears in Sneakpeek's artwork. Watch and share the video via YouTube.

"Strawberry Reality" is the third single shared from Hiller and Aric Bohn's long awaited sophomore album, Scene Within A Dream, due out June 2, following "Serendipity," in March, which Under the Radar called, "an intoxicating haze of pulsing rhythms and iridescent synth textures."

And "Dreams That You Discarded," which signaled the duo's return last November. Buzzbands LA called the single, "exhilarating and vaguely dangerous, with Hiller's airy vocals casting sublime charms over swirling, rubbery synths."

Sneakpeak released their self-titled debut album in 2013 on Burger Records, with the LA Times hailing it as a, "noisy nine-track album offering up heavy, druggy guitar riffs that'd make Kurt Vile (or Lou Reed) proud." While that record combined elements of dream pop with grungy, garage-rock sludge, Scene Within A Dream finds the duo heading in new directions.

Surrounded by walls of synthesizers and vintage drum machines in their Glassell Park studio, Dora and Aric leaned into their psychedelic abandonments, pushing their mostly analogue gear to its limits. "We love obscure electronic music from the 70s, 80s + 90s," notes Hiller, "and wanted to experiment with a new sound that embodied those elements but with our own spin on it."

Throughout Scene Within A Dream, Sneakpeek explores the world of dreams, the mysteries of nature, mortality, magic and manifestation; old Hollywood studios, non linear timelines, synchronicity, and paranormal experiences, leading the listener out onto a surreal, dreamy dancefloor.

