Smoke Season Release UP ON ME (Tuff Ghost Remix)

Smoke Season release their pounding new remix to "Up On Me," which debuted on Consequence of Sound's 'Origins' earlier this Spring. The remix was created by Los Angeles producer/DJ Lena Brown, aka Tuff Ghost, and offers an entirely new EDM soundscape of the song.

"Up On Me" was written by Smoke Season's Gabby Bianco and Jason Rosen as a love letter to East Los Angeles - their home and the incubator of their creativity. "We've lived in Silverlake / Echo Park for the last decade," Bianco shares. "It's become the inspiration and backdrop to almost all of our music. We felt like it was time to pay homage to our turf and our community."

Smoke Season is the face of Budweiser's new "Be A King" campaign. In the new commercial, Bianco and Rosen are shown at a massive concert venue, as they hit the stage, after a cheers with their backstage buds. Fans go wild and Smoke Season lights up the night. The campaign marks a new high for the duo as artists on a national level for one of today's most prominent brands.

Smoke Season is known for breaking all the rules except one: don't be boring. Lead singer, Gabby Bianco, considers herself a mad scientist, with a passion for tinkering with both the analog and the digital, and allowing her vocals to hit on all levels from ferocious to gentile.

Meanwhile, guitarist Jason Rosen expresses his brand of abnormality with fashion and grooves, bringing his Jamaican roots into their music through bold tropical colors and infectious rocksteady sounds. He laments the limits of menswear, opting to flaunt items from Gabby's closet because f gender stereotypes too.

Smoke Season's music has earned millions of streams on Spotify, landed the duo several high-profile syncs, with their 2018 single, "Sweetest Thing", hitting #1 on Hype Machine's Popular Chart and becoming the top track on Tidal's Rising Pop playlist. They've also been sponsored by Fender, and Welcome Skateboards teamed up with the band for their last video, "Up On Me," and showcased their boards in the clip. In the past year, they partnered with MQA audio for the Artist Voices ad campaign, and launched an exclusive sample pack for Native Instruments and sounds.com, and toured internationally.



For more information, visit smokeseason.com and get artist updates by following the band on social media.





