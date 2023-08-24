Small Crush Releases New Single 'Rumblin' Tummy'

Just ahead of their upcoming sophomore album Penelope, the enigmatic indie rock band Small Crush floats back onto the scene to woo fans with their latest single “Rumblin’ Tummy." Known for their youthful, carefree style, the band’s newest song takes a refreshing turn, fusing heady sincerity into their signature sound. The single comes just weeks before their album Penelope, out September 15 via Asian Man Records.

Frontwoman Logan Hammon describes “Rumblin’ Tummy” as a song about "staying in love and getting butterflies in your stomach no matter how long it's been.” Appropriately, “Rumblin’ Tummy” is a fresh re-imagining of a fan-favorite from 2019, “Tummy Rumblin.”

Just as the song's romance has lasted the years, Small Crush built off the old track while injecting a fresh perspective, creating an entirely new and delightful sonic experience. The song’s upbeat and infectious vibe effortlessly sweeps listeners off their feet, while the heartfelt lyrics resonate with relatable themes of longing and uncertainty.

"Rumblin' Tummy's" poignant verses lovingly invite listeners into an at once guarded and emotionally unfettered moment of vulnerability: “My tummy is rumblin’ / I keep stumblin’ over you / I keep on mumblin’ / I wish I knew what to do." Logan Hammon’s voice is lilting and dreamy with backing from the lead guitarist Jackson Felton, drummer Allen Moreno, and bassist Joey Chavez. Small Crush’s harmonious synergy cross-stitches a breezy yet introspective work of art in this track.

Penelope is available to pre-order on Asian Man Records and Bandcamp.

Small Crush will also soon be embarking on tour supporting Jeff Rosenstock in November and December.

Small Crush Tour Dates

Supporting Jeff Rosenstock:

Nov 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov 27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Nov 28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Dec 1 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Dec 2 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Dec 3 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

Dec 5 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Dec 8 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Dec 10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Dec 11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Dec 14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Dec 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Photo Credit: Trinity Gardener