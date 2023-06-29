Small Crush Releases New Single '5'

The single is out via Asian Man Records, following up their 2019 self-titled debut album.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Small Crush Releases New Single '5'

Small Crush is today releasing their infectious and adorable single and music video, "5," via Asian Man Records, following up their 2019 self-titled debut album.

As a timeless soliloquy for the simple days of childhood, 5 finds singer/guitarist Logan Hammon wistfully longing for an earlier era, singing sweetly, “I didn’t have awareness, for money or time, when I was five,” with a laid back ease over an uptempo beat and buoyant bass. 

Reflecting a twinge of ineffable melancholy, Hammon’s honey-smooth harmonies glide over pop melodies with just the right amount of backyard pop-punk distortion reminiscent of basement band practice and summertime outdoor shows. As Hammon puts it, “a dear friend once described us as ‘sweetheart rock’ and I think that fits us quite well.”

Lead guitarist Jackson Felton says, “sonically 5 has a happy-go-lucky simplicity that balances out a sense of bittersweet nostalgia,” and Hammon notes the lyrics are about, “longing for a different time, but still being thankful for where you are now and how far you’ve come.”

Originally composed when Hammon was only 13, the lyrics capture a certain frozen in time adolescence with lines like, “Playing Zelda on my Gameboy Advance/ signing out of tune and not caring how I dance/ Rocks are falling out of my pockets/ Big rainbow pops are glued to my eye sockets.” 

Hammon's voice is gentle and wistful, backed up by lead guitarist Jackson Felton, drummer Allen Moreno, and bassist Joey Chavez to create a sound reminiscent of artists like Frankie Cosmos, Snail Mail, Mom Jeans, and The Beths.

In the video, directed by Jak Kerley at Shibby Pictures, the band transports themselves back to sunny pastimes, hanging out at a basketball court with ice cream cones, skating down sidewalks, swinging carefree in a park playground, and working a lemonade stand.

Small Crush will also soon be embarking on a month-long tour with The Happy Fits, Windser, and Hot Freaks this October as well as supporting Jeff Rosenstock in November and December. 

Small Crush Tour Dates

Supporting The Happy Fits:

Oct 6 - Tucson, AZ 191 @ Toole

Oct 7 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Oct 8 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Oct 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Oct 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Oct 14 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

Oct 15 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Oct 17 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

Oct 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

Oct 20 - Cincinatti, OH @ Bogarts

Oct 21 - Lansing, MI @ Hall 224

Oct 22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Oct 24 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Oct 25 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Supporting Jeff Rosenstock:

Nov 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov 27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Nov 28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Dec 1 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Dec 2 - Dallas, TX    @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Dec 3 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

Dec 5 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Dec 8 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Dec 10 -  Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Dec 11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Dec 14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Dec 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Photo Credit: Trinity Gardener



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

