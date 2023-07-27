Small Crush Release 'Ecosystem' From New Album 'Penelope'

The new single comes ahead of their upcoming sophomore album, Penelope, out September 15.

Jul. 27, 2023

Small Crush is today releasing a shimmery new single and music video, "Ecosystem," about immersing yourself in the natural world and finding the immense in the small. The new single comes ahead of their upcoming sophomore album, Penelope, out September 15 via Asian Man Records.

“Ecosystem is an ode to every rock, bug, and plant that goes unseen but makes a huge difference in our world," Small Crush says. With the band's classic longing, indie-pop sound, "Ecosystem" strips away all the noise of day-to-day life, leading listeners down scenic backroads and into quiet forests, asking them to finally slow down.

"We hope that other people can find comfort in our songs and have a soundspace to relieve some kind of emotion," lead singer Logan Hammon said about their music. "Ecosystem" does just that.

The song is slow, meandering through each verse with careful intention. "I'm skipping rocks into the stream / It rushes over me / everything is right here / And it's all I need," Hammon sings with gentle wonder. Her voice is lilting and tender, backed up by the smooth stylings of lead guitarist Jackson Felton, drummer Allen Moreno, and bassist Joey Chavez.

Small Crush will also soon be embarking on a month-long tour with The Happy Fits, Windser, and Hot Freaks this October as well as supporting Jeff Rosenstock in November and December. 

Small Crush Tour Dates

Supporting The Happy Fits:

Oct 6 - Tucson, AZ 191 @ Toole

Oct 7 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Oct 8 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Oct 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Oct 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Oct 14 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

Oct 15 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Oct 17 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

Oct 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

Oct 20 - Cincinatti, OH @ Bogarts

Oct 21 - Lansing, MI @ Hall 224

Oct 22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Oct 24 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Oct 25 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Supporting Jeff Rosenstock:

Nov 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov 27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Nov 28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Dec 1 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Dec 2 - Dallas, TX    @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Dec 3 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

Dec 5 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Dec 8 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Dec 10 -  Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Dec 11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Dec 14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Dec 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

“Ecosystem” is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and other major streaming platforms.

About Small Crush

Small Crush comprises lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist Logan Hammon, lead guitarist Jackson Felton, drummer Allen Moreno, and bassist Joey Chavez. The band started making music inspired by Hammon’s voice memos and is titled based on a self-professed “inability to crush on someone for a long time, so lots of little crushes.” The effect of Hammon’s virtuosic lyrical introversion over playful riffs evokes Frankie Cosmos and Waxahatchee.

Photo Credit: Trinity Gardener



