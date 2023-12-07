Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destiny's Child Hit 'No, No, No Pt. 2'

Out 7th December, “No, No, No Pt. 2 feat. Jonathan Mones” is the new offering from producer, composer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist Sly5thAve.

The song originally achieved iconic status through the collaboration of Destiny's Child and Wyclef Jean, soundtracking school dances and car rides alike. Sly5thAve's inventive reinterpretation delves into one of the song's sources from Barry White's “Strange Games & Thangs”, resulting in an artful meld of disco from the original and hip-hop from Destiny's Child.

The track starts with a solo trombone introduction, evoking The Club Casa Chamber Orchestra's style. Sly5thAve's urge to wander guides the ear through the use of 808s and hats in the second verse, leading to an unexpected turn at the bridge, where a brass chorale akin to Led Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven” is introduced. A standout moment in the song is an impromptu rap by flautist Domenica Fossati. Sly5thAve expressed his admiration for this surprise addition, saying:

“My favourite thing about this song is the rap that Domenica does at the end. It's a complete surprise and was unplanned. She just overdubbed the vocals as a joke, but I heard it and immediately thought, ‘Yo, we gotta use this.'”

To kick off the disco-infused section, Jonathan Mones delivers a saxophone solo, showcasing his exceptional talent, while channelling the spirit of Maceo Parker. Sly5thAve's reimagining of the track exemplifies his innovative musical approach and his knack for revitalising beloved classics.

Known for his sophisticated compositions, Grammy award-winning Sylvester Uzoma Onyejiaka II aka Sly5thAve's sound is shaped by his faith in hip-hop, and deep understanding of soul, R&B and jazz. With a core underground following, he has been backed by famed tastemakers including Jarobi White (A Tribe Called Quest), Dr. Dre, Questlove and The Roots and actor Martin Freeman.

Combined, his projects have received support from the likes of NPR (New Music Friday), Lauren Laverne, Gilles Peterson, Jamz Supernova, Nemone, Don Letts, Huey Morgan, Cerys Matthews, Deb Grant (BBC 6Music), Bandcamp Daily, MOJO, The Arts Desk, EARMILK, Dummy, Tony Minvielle, China Moses (Jazz FM), Anthony Valadez, Anne Litt, Morning Becomes Eclectic (KCRW), Marshmello (NTS), Music Is My Sanctuary, FIP Radio France and Toshio Matsuura.

He has attained much respect from his work with a host of highly- fêted musicians including Prince (as a member of the New Power Generation Band), Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Taylor Swift, Janelle Monae, Freddie Gibbs and Quantic. Sly5thAve has toured as a member of Ghost Note (headed by Snarky Puppy's multi-Grammy–winning percussion duo Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth), Quantic and with his own side project, IGBO, and has supported Alfa Mist on his North American tour.

Sly5thAve's musical inspirations span the worlds of jazz and hip hop, with icons like John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, and Cannonball Adderley influencing his artistic journey. Sly5thAve released several acclaimed projects, including “Akuma” and the “Vein Melter” EP, inspired by Herbie Hancock's ‘Head Hunters'. He signed to Tru Thoughts, releasing his “Composite” EP, which featured orchestral covers of tracks by Rihanna, Drake, and Frank Ocean, performed with the Clubcasa Chamber Orchestra.

Notably, his orchestral tribute to Dr. Dre, ‘The Invisible Man,' garnered widespread praise and attention, even earning the admiration of Dr. Dre himself. Sly5thAve returned in 2020 with ‘What It Is', showcasing his abilities as a producer and collaborative musician, the LP featured the likes of Denitia, Marlon Craft, Melissa McMillan and Grammy-nominated Thalma de Freitas and celebrated Sly5thAve's multifaceted musical nature. 2022 saw him collaborating with fellow composer and pianist Roberto Verástegui on ‘Agua de Jamaica' and with New York MC/lyricist JSWISS on ‘Somebody's Gotta Do It'.

LIVE DATES

Saturday 30th March - Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, London

Sunday 31st March – Band on the Wall, Manchester