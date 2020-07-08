Slow Pulp and Nana Adjoa Announce New Music

Slow Pulp announced their debut album Moveys (out 8/9 on Winspear) + shared lead single "Idaho" + Nana Adjoa has announced her debut album Big Dreaming Ants (out 9/24) + shared new song and video for "No Room."



SLOW PULP:Madison, WI-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp announced their debut album, Moveys - a remarkable debut made in remarkable times, as Slow Pulp powered through health challenges, personal upheaval, and a pandemic while making it. The songs on Moveys took shape while on tour with Alex G in 2019, after the band scrapped an album's-worth of material following Massey's diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic Mono. The obstacles only continued from there, as Massey's parents were soon after in a severe car crash...one week before COVID-19 shut the country down. Full of blistering energy and emotional catharsis, this compelling 10-track LP highlights the band's resourcefulness and resilience to come together during unthinkable time.

Singer songwriter Nana Adjoa has also announced her debut album, titled Big Dreaming Ants and set for release on 9/25. Nana is a sonic explorer, armed with a deft poeticism and a fierce sense of musicianship. But behind her bold approach to songwriting is an unflinching sense of curiosity and an openness to endless possibility. All of this is demonstrated on Adjoa's debut full-length.On her debut album we see the Amsterdam-based multi-instrumentalist find herself contemplating such profound themes as identity, love, and our modern global society. Today she shared the gorgeous new single and video for "No Room." The video is a nod to her Ghanian heritage and was premiered on Complex UK who call it a "beautifully calming track - built around little more than a guitar and Adjoa's stunningly gentle voice."

