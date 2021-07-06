Slothrust To Join Manchester Orchestra's 'The Million Masks Of God' Tour

Rising alt-rock band Slothrust has announced that they will be joining Manchester Orchestra and Foxing on The Million Masks of God Tour. The tour kicks off on October 5th in Dallas, with additional stops in Charlotte, Boston, New York, Nashville, and more. For a full list of dates or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.slothrust.com.



"I have really missed the unique energetic exchange that happens when you perform in front of an audience," shares front person Leah Wellbaum. "The lack of it has left a void in me and we couldn't be more excited to hit the road again with our friends in Manchester Orchestra. In its own way, touring has always felt like home and we are stoked for this epic return."

Fans can look forward to hearing new music from Slothrust when they take the stage this fall. The band will release their highly anticipated new album Parallel Timeline on September 10th via Dangerbird Records.



With Parallel Timeline, bandleader Leah Wellbaum explores the feeling of being trapped inside her own consciousness while simultaneously searching for a meaningful connection to the universe, and all the mysteries it contains.



During the writing process, Wellbaum sought to connect with her inner child - a voice that allows ideas to flow freely and without censorship. Ultimately, it allowed her to find poetic catharsis. The album's artwork and visuals reflect that ethos as well. For her, inverted colored rainbows and orbs became a gateway to exploring the illusory things we see and experience in everyday life. The iconography of this record explores the space where science and the whimsical intersect, and where the unfamiliar becomes hardly recognizable. She is a strong believer that nothing is quite as it seems, and that a greater reality exists beyond what the human eye can see.



In advance of recording their fifth studio album, Wellbaum sought to dramatically expand the band's sonic palette. Slothrust put an emphasis on incorporating new production techniques and processes into the band's established sound, resulting in an extraordinary amount of experimental demo recordings, many elements of which appear on the final record. They leaned into risk-taking -- a freedom that comes with having been in a band together for more than 10 years, cultivating new sonic realms for each track.



Educated musicians all with backgrounds in classical, jazz and blues, the band's newest work once again sees Slothrust leaning into improvisation -- something that in the past has lent itself to the infectious energy of their live shows. Parallel Timeline, mixed and co-produced by industry legend Billy Bush and mastered by Heba Kadry is a masterclass in balancing tenderness with the fierce guitar work Wellbaum has become known for. With a distinct yet unified sound that blends progressive rock, acoustic and pop, Slothrust has never been more confident.For more information on Slothrust: Website: www.slothrust.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/Slothrust Twitter: www.twitter.com/SLOTHRUST Instagram: www.instagram.com/slothrust