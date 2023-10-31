Sloppy Jane Puts a Cinematic Spin on My Chemical Romance's 'Cancer'

Originally released by My Chemical Romance in 2006, “Cancer” is a powerful ballad about death and reconciliation.

Oct. 31, 2023

Sloppy Jane Puts a Cinematic Spin on My Chemical Romance's 'Cancer'

This Halloween, lauded singer-songwriter Haley Dahl, better known as Sloppy Jane, releases a haunting cover of the My Chemical Romance track “Cancer.” Produced by Erin Tonkon, the single is out everywhere now via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records. In addition to the new cover, Dahl will be opening up for boygenius at a special Halloween show at the Hollywood Bowl tonight in Los Angeles. 

Originally released by My Chemical Romance in 2006, “Cancer” is a powerful ballad about death and reconciliation. While Dahl's cover of the track retains the original tone, the artist transforms the song through her emotional vocals and evocative instrumental arrangement. Its powerful peak is sure to stick with listeners as Dahl cries, “The hardest part of this is leaving you,” backed by a cinematic string orchestra. “Cancer” is Sloppy Jane's first new music since releasing her critically acclaimed 2021 album, Madison.

"My Chemical Romance is my biggest influence as far as being an insane band with an incredible amount of world building. I've loved them since I was a kid,” says Dahl. “I started playing this song live while opening for other bands on the "Madison" cycle, as kind of an access point. I chose ‘Cancer' because it's piano and strings driven, and its message is ‘I love you, and now I will die,' which is basically what I'm saying on every single song on Madison. I don't like joke-y covers- I love the song and thought it would fit in with mine."

In November 2021, Dahl released her second full-length studio album, Madison, via Saddest Factory Records. Recorded by Dahl and her 21 bandmates inside the Lost World Caverns in West Virginia, the album earned high praise from outlets including The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Nylon. Following the album's release, Dahl and 11 of her bandmates performed an intimate Tiny Desk (Home) concert inside of coffee shop Porcelain in Queens, New York. Watch the performance HERE.

Since the release of Madison, she has performed with Phoebe Bridgers, embarked on a tour with Iceage, completed a residency at Brooklyn's iconic Baby's All Right, and more. 2023 is shaping up to be another impressive year for Dahl, including providing live support for boygenius, Pussy Riot, and Deap Vally. Stay tuned for more from Sloppy Jane. 

Sloppy Jane Live Shows:

Oct 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*

Nov 9 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^

Nov 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazaon ^

Nov 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ^

Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo ^

Nov 18 - San Diego, CA - Music Box ^

Feb 8 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West  #

Feb 9 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East #

Feb 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #

Feb 11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club #

Feb 13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom #

Feb 14 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

Feb 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts #

Feb 17 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge #

Feb 18 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom #

* With boygenius

^ With Pussy Riot

# With Deap Vally

Photo credit: Patrick Liam Hartley



