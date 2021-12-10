Slightly Stoopid Releases 'Everyday People (Remix)' Featuring B-Real of Cypress Hill and G. Love!

Slightly Stoopid has just dropped their new "Everyday People (Headhunter remix)." The new single features hip-hop legend B-Real of Cypress Hill, and long time collaborator and friend G. Love (G. Love & Special Sauce). The track is available on all digital streaming platforms, download and stream here: https://moremusic.at/EverydayPeopleRemix

"Everyday People (Remix)" was produced by Miguel Happoldt (Sublime/Skunk Records) and George Spits (Llama Beats). The foundation of the remix is built upon a drum sample from Herbie Hancock's Headhunters' 1975 anthem, "God Make Me Funky,'' lending a brillant jazz fusion and funk vibe. Elevated by B-Real's (of Cypress Hill) fresh bars and coupled with G. Love's original lyrics, the remix straddles multiple genres and is ripe for any end of the year playlist!

In addition to the new release, Cypress Hill, while celebrating their 30 year anniversary, is slated to join Slightly Stoopid at their annual sold out destination music festival Closer To The Sun, happening December 8-12 at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, just off the shores of Cancun, Mexico. Both groups are fortuitously slated to perform back to back at the festival on December 10, the release day of the new remix!

"Everyday People" originally appeared on Slightly Stoopid's chart topping album Everyday Life, Everyday People. Released June 2018, it was the band's 9th studio album and impressively peaked at #9 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart, #2 on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart, #3 on Billboard's Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard's Digital Albums chart! The album, Everyday Life, Everyday People, was inspired by the band's hometown, Ocean Beach/San Diego, CA. When asked about the the 2018 album Miles Doughty (Slightly Stoopid) had commented at the time, "I think for us, at the point we are at in our lives; all of us have kids, and we've been touring for so long and seen so much, I think all of it is reflected in the new record (Everyday Life, Everyday People) and relates to everyone."

For nearly 3 decades, Slightly Stoopid is and continues to be a musical brotherhood that always welcomes guest musicians and the art of collaboration. Founded by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, they had created a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk. They remain unwavering in their principles of independence, honoring their diversity of influences and mentors, and furthering their inherited legacy of the Southern California sound.

