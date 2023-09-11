Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single 'Ferdy'

Premiering today on Music Mecca, indie pop rockers Sleeping Jesus have unveiled their delightfully spirited end-of-summer single, "Ferdy."

“Ferdy” encompasses ideations of chasing the American Dream, and doing what’s necessary to achieve it, even if that means kicking pride and integrity aside. More specific to the band, it pertains to being a Midwest artist, and the prospect of taking to the highways to either the beaches of California, or the boroughs of New York City to pursue their dreams of “making it.”

“The first verse is about youth and being free,” says lead singer and guitarist Nick Elstad. “And the second verse is inspired by a country singer-songwriter friend of ours who moved from New York to LA. He had been building himself up in New York for awhile, then made a change, and had to try to fully immerse himself into a new and challenging scene. For a Midwesterner, you always have this ideal version of LA or NY that it will change something for you. But he still believed in trying to create something out west, and fulfilling that all too common dream.”

This as evidenced in the lyrics, “Dead ass dreams over Coca-Cola / Head out east where no one knows ya / LA sure beat the s outta you / Tryna make a living playing country tunes.”

The fun new track bursts with buoyant energy from the jump, as the driving percussive groove is quickly greeted by bright shimmering synths and accentuating electric guitar. The sticky chorus resonates with a glimmering magnetism through the speakers as Elstad sings, “I’m / Falling out / Losing touch / On to something / Less familiar.”

After basking in the comedic thrill of the “Ferdy” music video -- which offically drops next Monday September 18th -- it’s clear that humor and having fun is paramount for Sleeping Jesus, which is debatably the most likable aspect of any band.

“It’s one of the most important things to us," Elstad says. "It’s probably one of the main reasons we’re still a group. It can be difficult to go on the road and potentially lose money and sometimes have bad shows, but we’re also happy to be having these experiences together. There’s a lot of love as a band, and a lot of respect for each other. It’s turned into a beautiful friendship, and I don’t think the band would go on if anybody left.”

In December 2022 before Christmas, the band booked a studio called The Magic Barn in Iowa to record the track. It’s an eclectic not-for-profit studio, and was the perfect fit for the band. The studio is loaded with vintage analog gear from what was The Magic Shop in NYC that holds some serious mojo, including the piano from Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, which is featured on “Ferdy.”

“We went down to Iowa and spent the week there, and just made the best thing we could,” Elstad says. “I’m all for it if people want to go to the coast or whatever and do cool s, but it’s fun to be in the Midwest and make art here, because that’s important too.”

Sleeping Jesus garnered acclaim for their 2022 album, Leave The Party Early, specifically their single “Calm Down, It’s Morning,” in which Under The Radar wrote, “Decadent washes of synths, watery percussion, and otherworldly vocals float in a nostalgic haze, deftly balancing the track’s more subtle textures with an array of brilliantly catchy melodies.”

And “Ferdy” fits the mold for that same sentiment. The track is the lead single off of the band's upcoming second album, Hollywood Smile, slated for a November release.

Sleeping Jesus is an indie pop-rock band started by Nick Elstad in Winona, MN, in 2016. The now Minneapolis-based group features Tyler Steinley (drums), Andy Bauer (bass), Seamus St. Clair (lead guitar), and Dante DeGrazia (keys).

Their upcoming album, Hollywood Smile, will follow their acclaimed debut album, Leave the Party Early, that was recorded with friend and producer Mike Noyce (Bon Iver, Tallest Man On Earth). The band has traversed the country, performing from Los Angeles to New York City, and performed during SXSW in Austin earlier this year. The band has plans to tour the country in support of their album in spring of 2024.

Sleeping Jesus gigs this October:

10/6 -- Icehouse, Minneapolis, MN

10/18 -- Resonant Head, Oklahoma City, OK

10/19 -- Andy's Bar and Grill, Denton, TX

10/21 -- Internal Servor Error, Austin, TX