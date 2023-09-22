Slayyyter Releases Sophomore Album 'Starf*cker'

Self-made pop artist Slayyyter releases her second studio album, STARfER, out everywhere via FADER Label. A special X-rated edition of the vinyl too explicit for streaming platforms and storefronts is available now exclusively on her website - see HERE. Filmed at the iconic Chateau Marmont, Slayyyter has also released the official video for album opener, “I Love Hollywood!”

Slayyyter’s second full-length release, STARfER, sees her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona. The 12-track album is centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood. Slayyyter shares, “This album is meant to feel like a pop dream sequence about losing love and chasing fame.”

The electrifying production of the concept album is set to elevate her status as a rising pop trailblazer. STARfER sees Slayyyter stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush.

She initially heralded the album with “Out Of Time,” connecting with both fans and tastemakers off the bat. On its heels, “Miss Belladonna” opened up the world of STARfER. On the track, neon synths give way to a pulsating beat beneath her breathy vocals only to climax on a dancefloor-ready hook where she bemoans, “He lives for love, but I live for drama.” Meanwhile, “Erotic Electronic” doubles as a mission statement. Head-nodding synths glisten in crimson hues as she drops one raunchy bar after another.

Slayyyter ignites the album with opener “I LOVE HOLLYWOOD!” With enough confidence and charisma to bypass any velvet rope, an ominous bass line snakes through the beat as a flippant bouncer giggles, “Oh my God, you’re not even on the list,” to which Slayyyter responds, “I am the list!

On her sophomore record, Slayyyter shares, “This album means the world to me. I have carefully crafted this era for 3 years now and I think it perfectly captures who I am and who I have evolved into as an artist. It's sexy, it's pop, it's provocative and feels like my love letter to Hollywood and glamour. I am so proud of it and hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Slayyyter also attended New York Fashion Week this Fall, sitting front row at shows such as Christian Siriano, AREA, Private Policy, Colin LoCasio, Anna Delvey and Kelly Cutrone’s presentation of SHAO, and more, and attended events for GANNI and Nguyen Inc. among several others.

With over 300M global streams, an 800K social following, and 25M YouTube views, Slayyyter, who recently just wrapped up a tour with Tove Lo, is launching headfirst into 2023. Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshiped pop culture ​​from afar, a devout acolyte of such top 40 stalwarts as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

After dropping out of college, she began to record music as Slayyyter, a pseudonym from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. Following the release of her debut LP Troubled Paradise, STARfER marks a new and evolved stage for the singer.

Bringing the album to life to her engaged fanbase, Slayyyter’s 13-date headline tour in support of the album will see her stopping at venues such as New York City’s Brooklyn Steel and The Novo in Los Angeles. Fans will get to experience Club Valentine up close and personal and fully dive into the world of STARfER along with Slayyyter.

Earlier this year, she performed at Pride festivals throughout the United States, including Kentuckiana Pride, Chicago Pride, as well as Capitol Hill Block Party and Brooklyn Mirage. See her full tour routing below.

Upcoming Slayyyter Performances

September 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

October 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

October 26, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 27, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 28, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

October 31, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

November 2, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

November 3, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

November 4, 2023 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

November 6, 2023 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex

November 10, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

November 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

November 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

About Slayyyter

Hollywood has told countless stories, but it's never told a story quite like this. It opens back in Missouri where a college dropout obsessed with nineties and 00’s pop divided her time between sweeping hair off the floor of a local salon and crafting music in a closet at her mom’s house (where she lived).

Buoyed by social media savvy, a clever sense of humor, and fire hooks, Slayyyter made her way to Los Angeles. In a short spell, our mild-mannered Midwest-born pixie managed to transform into an erotic electronic pop femme fatale. Now, it sounds like she’s stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush.

In 2019, Slayyyter strutted to the forefront of popular culture without apology. Powered up by “Daddy AF'' and “Mine,” her self-titled debut mixtape, Slayyyter, generated over 100 million streams and counting. Prior to most recently supporting Tove Lo on her Dirt Femme tour, she sold out her very first headline tour and maintained her momentum with the critically acclaimed full-length debut, Troubled Paradise.

Beyond widespread praise from Billboard, Bustle, MTV, NME, PAPER Mag, UPROXX, and more, Pitchfork noted, “Her star quality has supernova potential,” and Rolling Stone raved, “The internet is a pop star’s game, and Slayyyter is winning.” Now, Slayyyter’s ready for her closeup on her second full-length offering, STARfER [FADER Label].