Slayyyter Releases Pure Pop Single 'Makeup' With Lolo Zouaï

Self-made pop artist Slayyyter releases her newest single, “Makeup,” with Lolo Zouaï, out everywhere via FADER Label.

An electric, sensual track, “Makeup” is pure pop anthem about the push and pull of starting problems in a relationship knowing the outcome will be an adrenaline-fueled resolution. Distorted synths and electronic drum beats are a subdued backdrop for Slayyyter's powerful vocals as she admits, “Sorry, baby, I talk too much.” Lolo Zouaï's playful verse catapults the song into a bouncy, Y2K-inspired single.

On the single, Slayyyter shares, “I made this song about 2 years ago and it always felt really special to me. I could only do 12 tracks on the album so it ended up getting cut but I kept going back and listening to it over and over. I asked Lolo to hop on it for a feature and I feel like she breathed some new life into it. It feels like the perfect fit for this album."

In September, Slayyyter released her second full-length studio album, STARfER, via FADER Label. The album sees her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona, centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood.

Praised by Rolling Stone, Interview Magazine, and more, the concept album follows Slayyyter stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush. Last week, she released special live performances of album singles “Miss Belladonna” and “Out of Time” with VEVO.

Slayyyter also attended New York Fashion Week this Fall, sitting front row at shows such as Christian Siriano, AREA, Private Policy, Colin LoCasio, Anna Delvey and Kelly Cutrone's presentation of SHAO, and more, and attended events for GANNI and Nguyen Inc. among several others.

With over 300M global streams, an 800K social following, and 25M YouTube views, Slayyyter, who wrapped up a tour with Tove Lo earlier this year, launched headfirst into 2023. Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshiped pop culture from afar, a devout acolyte of such top 40 stalwarts as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. After dropping out of college, she began to record music as Slayyyter, a pseudonym from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. Following the release of her debut LP Troubled Paradise, STARfER marks a new and evolved stage for the singer.

Bringing the album to life to her engaged fanbase, Slayyyter's 13-date headline Club Valentine Tour is in full swing, with sold-out stops across the country. This Saturday, she will perform at The Novo in Los Angeles. Fans are able to experience Club Valentine up close and personal and fully dive into the world of STARfER along with Slayyyter. In 2024, she will embark on a run of headline dates across the United Kingdom and Ireland – full tour dates below. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Upcoming Slayyyter Performances

November 10, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

November 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

November 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

February 11, 2024 - Dublin, County Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

February 13, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Studio Warehouse

February 14, 2024 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz Manchester

February 17, 2024 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

About Slayyyter

Hollywood has told countless stories, but it's never told a story quite like this. It opens back in Missouri where a college dropout obsessed with nineties and 00's pop divided her time between sweeping hair off the floor of a local salon and crafting music in a closet at her mom's house (where she lived).

Buoyed by social media savvy, a clever sense of humor, and fire hooks, Slayyyter made her way to Los Angeles. In a short spell, our mild-mannered Midwest-born pixie managed to transform into an erotic electronic pop femme fatale.

Now, it sounds like she's stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush. In 2019, Slayyyter strutted to the forefront of popular culture without apology. Powered up by “Daddy AF'' and “Mine,” her self-titled debut mixtape, Slayyyter, generated over 100 million streams and counting.

Prior to most recently supporting Tove Lo on her Dirt Femme tour, she sold out her very first headline tour and maintained her momentum with the critically acclaimed full-length debut, Troubled Paradise.

Beyond widespread praise from Billboard, Bustle, MTV, NME, PAPER Mag, UPROXX, and more, Pitchfork noted, “Her star quality has supernova potential,” and Rolling Stone raved, “The internet is a pop star's game, and Slayyyter is winning.” Now, Slayyyter's ready for her closeup on her second full-length offering, STARfER [FADER Label].

Photo Credit: Steven Simione