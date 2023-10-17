Slash Sets World Tour Dates With Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 will kick off with the band's return to Mexico City's Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SMKC hit 21 countries, and 32 cities across the globe.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM local time, but fans can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 AM local time by signing up at https://laylo.com/slash/m/river-is-rising. For tickets, pre-sale access and more information, visit: https://www.slashonline.com/tour/.

A decade and four albums into their career, the universally acclaimed album 4 --which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album--is SMKC like you've never heard them before. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs, 4 hits on a wide range of sounds, styles, and moods in 10 songs, and does it all with laser-sharp musical focus and a lightning-in-a-bottle sense of immediacy.

The fourth studio album from SMKC and SLASH's fifth solo album overall, SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals), partnered with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), on 4 resulting in the band's strongest album to date. Recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live in the studio--including guitar solos and vocals--revealing a stunning, vital sound and style all captured live.

The album kicks off with opening track “The River is Rising”—which reached #7 on the Rock Charts, making it the band's 8th, consecutive Top 10 hit single at radio—is one of the band's toughest and most dynamic compositions to date, unraveling via a menacing, tightly-coiled riff and deep-in-the-pocket groove. “April Fool” followed the successful first single “The River Is Rising”.

SMKC performed “The River Is Rising” which Rolling Stone hailed as “raucous” and Billboard acclaimed as “euphoric” with “a surging main riff, dissonant hooks, an infectious chorus, and a guitar solo that conjures images of a rowdy bar brawl” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, HERE.

4 is a standout album that grabs hold, and never lets go, from the deliberate stomp rock of “Whatever Gets You By,” the bright-toned, heart-on-sleeve pop-rocker “Fill My World,” to the talk box-drenched guitar hooks of “C'est La Vie,” exotica-tinged psychedelic fever dream of “Spirit Love,” the anthemic swell of “The Path Less Followed,” to the cowbell-inflected boogie-shake of “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,” the grimy Aerosmith-esque funk of “April Fool,” to the rampaging attack of “Call Off the Dogs,” and climaxing with the epic, six minute album closer “Fall Back to Earth.”

SMKC's 2024 international dates mark some of the band's biggest headlining shows since the 2022 release of 4, which has generated some of the most positive critical accolades in the group's history.

About SLASH:

SLASH--the iconic, GRAMMY-winning, American rock guitarist, songwriter and film producer--has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, garnered a GRAMMY Award and seven GRAMMY nominations, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is a New York Times Best-selling author.

SLASH is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide. Time magazine placed SLASH at #2 (Jimi Hendrix was #1) in its list, “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players.” SLASH created signature sounds like the guitar riff on #1 hits for Guns N' Roses “Sweet Child o' Mine” and “Welcome To The Jungle.”

After leaving the band, SLASH went on to critical acclaim with SLASH's Snakepit and global success with the supergroup Velvet Revolver before embarking on his own solo career. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)--which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more--he formed his current band SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC)--which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar)--who've been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade.

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC) released their debut album, Apocalyptic Love (2012) which stormed the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart debuting at #4 on the overall chart as well as the #1 Top Rock album, and spawned SLASH and the band's first-ever #1 solo radio hits “You're A Lie” and “Standing In The Sun.”

The band's second album, World On Fire (2016) debuted to global praise and the album's title track, “World On Fire” ascended to #1 at U.S. Rock Radio. In 2016, Guns N' Roses re-united and SLASH joined Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for the historic and ongoing world tour which Billboard magazine ranks as the third highest grossing tour of all time.

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS released their third album Living The Dream (2018) which Rolling Stone declared “a biting blues filigree at the end of a riff, weeping solos full of long notes and boogie-woogie riffs” and the Los Angeles Times added is full of “unexpected funk, boogie, blues and garage rock influences.”

Living The Dream debuted with 10, Top 10 Chart placements across the globe fueled by the Top 5 song “Driving Rain.” The group's first new music in four years, SMKC released their vibrant new album 4 via Gibson Records--the iconic American guitar brands' newly established record label—which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album on February 11, 2022 and has earned the group the best critical acclaim of their career.

The band's strongest collective statement to date, 4, was co-produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Rival Sons), and recorded at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville, revealing a stunning, vital, sound and style, all captured live. The first single off 4 “The River Is Rising” marked SMKC's 8th, consecutive Top 10 hit single at radio. Rolling Stone hailed the song as “raucous,” and Billboard called it “euphoric” with “a surging main riff, dissonant hooks, an infectious chorus, and a guitar solo that conjures images of a rowdy bar brawl.”

17 October, 2023

Tour dates:

January 2024

23 Mexico City, Mexico, Pepsi Center WTC

26 Bogota, Colombia, Chamorro City Hall

29 Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Arena Hall

31 Sao Paulo, Brazil, Espaco Unimed

February 2024

1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Qualistage

4 Porto Alegre, Brazil, Pepsi on Stage

7 Montevideo, Uruguay, Antel Arena

9 Buenos Aires, Argentina, Movistar Arena

11 Cordoba, Argentina, Cosquin Rock Festival

13 Santiago, Chile, Teatro Caupolican

March 2024

2 Osaka, Japan, Namba Hatch

4,5 Tokyo, Japan, Zepp DiverCity

28 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

30 Birmingham, England, Resorts World Arena

31 Newcastle, England, O2 City Hall

April 2024

2 Manchester, England, AO Arena

3 Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

5 London, England, OVO Arena Wembley

8 Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Hall

9 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

11 Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle

12 Copenhagen, Denmark, KB Hallen

15 Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

16 Katowice, Poland, Spodek

18 Brno, Czech Republic, Winning Group Arena

19 Budapest, Hungary, MVM Dome

22 Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

23 Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

25 Munich, Germany, Zenith

26 Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal

29 Paris, France, Zenith

Photo of Slash by Ross Halfin