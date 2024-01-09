Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More

Skyline LA, the highly anticipated festival presented by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip, is set to transform Gloria Molina Grand Park into a pulsating haven for electronic music enthusiasts on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.

Now in its third edition and at the forefront of emerging trends, Skyline LA continues to push the boundaries of musical innovation. Showcasing newer artists while remaining true to the roots of the underground scene, the festival's commitment to musical diversity is reflected in its lineup.

Spanning genres such as house, techno, tech house, melodic, and even an emphasis this year on hard techno, Skyline LA promises an unforgettable and versatile experience.

Skyline LA proudly announces its stellar lineup, featuring a curated selection of trailblazing artists who are set to captivate and energize the audience. Among the headliners, the legendary Carl Cox is set to deliver a groundbreaking hybrid set, seamlessly blending the old and the new, showcasing why he remains an iconic figure in the techno world.

Chris Lake, an innovator in the tech house scene, and Vintage Culture, always with a finger on the pulse of house music, are both set to deliver performances that showcase the evolution of house and techno. As masters of their craft, CamelPhat will intricately weave sonic landscapes to effortlessly merge infectious beats and mesmerizing melodies that transcends genres.

Meanwhile, Marco Carola is poised to enter his domain of techno mastery, celebrated as a true maestro within the genre. Renowned for his unmatched mixing skills and an acute understanding of the dancefloor, Carola promises to immerse the audience in a journey that goes beyond boundaries.

Showcasing the relentless and unyielding beats of hard techno are Klangkuenstler, Deborah de Luca, Indira Paganotto, Nico Moreno, Adiel, and Palma. Klangkuenstler's relentless and industrial beats intertwine seamlessly with Deborah de Luca's electrifying and hypnotic rhythms, setting the stage for a journey into the heart of hard techno.

Indira Paganotto and Nico Moreno add their own unique flavors to the mix, resonating in the depths of the underground scene. Adiel's avant-garde approach and Palma's raw, unapologetic sound complete this hard techno ensemble, promising an exhilarating experience that will leave an indelible mark on Skyline LA's evolving soundscape.

Across two stages, the full Skyline LA 2024 lineup includes:

Adam Ten

Adiel

Bakke

CamelPhat

Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)

Chris Lake

Chris Stussy

Cinthie

Deborah de Luca

Heidi Lawden

Hot Since 82

Indira Paganotto

Juliet Mendoza

Klangkuenstler

Laolu

Life on Planets

LP Giobbi

Marco Carola

Mason Collective

Mind Against

Nico Moreno

Palma

Pawsa

Prunk

Rossi.

Vintage Culture

Tickets for Skyline LA go on sale this Friday, January 12 at SkylineFest.com, inviting you to secure your spot at this immersive experience where four city blocks of Gloria Molina Grand Park will converge music, experience, and culture for Los Angeles’ biggest house & techno event.

For the latest news and updates on Skyline LA 2024, be sure to follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Additionally, be sure to follow Factory 93 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and Day Trip via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To stay up-to-date with all things Insomniac, visit Insomniac.com.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

Founded 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.