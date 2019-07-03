Skrillex/Boys Noize Collaborator Otira Releases New EP NIGHT IS SHORT

Mysterious producer Otira launched with a massive collaboration with Dog Blood. After spending a few days in studio with Skrillex and Boys Noize in Berlin, the track "KOKOE" was created thrusting Otira on to the scene. Otira today returns with his new Night Is Short EP, out now and streaming everywhere HERE via Good Enuff.



Otira is an ode to rave. Drawing inspiration for all forms of original rave music, Otira takes you back to the origins of rave, merging jungle, hardcore, gabber, techno and breakbeat.

Stream the EP here:

Tracklist:

1. Night Is Short

2. Receive

3. Right There

4. The Funky Beat

5. Receive (Carpainter Remix)





