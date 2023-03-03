Skott Releases Sophomore Album 'Roses N Guns'

Critically acclaimed alt-pop phenomenon Skott has released Roses N Guns via Cosmos Music, her anticipated sophomore album featuring her new single "Roses N Guns."

Skott has also unveiled the mesmerizing, self-directed video for "Roses N Guns," an emotionally charged synth-pop ballad that explores destructive, all-consuming love that is as incredible as it is intense through shimmering synths and breathy hooks. Watch the cinematic visual which follows the release of latest single "Hail Mary," an atmospheric last-ditch effort to find love before it slips away.

"The name Roses N Guns is a more descriptive variation of my name 'Skott,' as the word has two meanings in Swedish, "sprout" and "gunshot." Life and death," shares Skott on the album. "This theme pretty much sums up the album, since it emerged from me digging deep into childhood memories, as well as the existential crisis that has been my muse and companion for as long as I can remember."

An introspective expedition across a continent on an emerging planet in Skott's creative universe, Roses N Guns documents her self-discovery, growth, and creative metamorphosis in real-time within immersive alternative soundscapes punctuated with eloquently envisioned pop hooks. Housing Skott's most impressive work to date, Roses N Guns marks a huge progression.

Each song represents a different location on the album artwork's treasure map, creating an entire cosmos of atmospheres, experiences, and moods that traverses genres - from the poetic and powerful violin of "Memory Shore" (the place Skott's mother said she could go in her imagination to be with passed love ones) to the delicate urgency of "Firetrucks on Fire" (about the futility of trying to put out the fire of an inevitable breakup).

Written over the past two years in the solitude of a mountain cabin without water or electricity, Roses N Guns sees Skott reconnect with her roots and nature to ground herself and find power and energy in the things she loved when she was younger. Skott hopes the album will inspire others to reconnect with themselves, too.

"Music has this ability to reach places within people that have been locked away," she explains. "It can be super healing. It can help you get in touch with things you forgot or don't want to remember. You can't reach some people by just talking to them, but music will break through. I wanted to create something that sounded like my feelings."

Roses N Guns follows the recent release of Skott's EP A Letter from the Universe, which Skott describes as the moon to the planet that her sophomore album sits on. A body of work that experiments with new dynamics and emotions to conjure scenes of fantasy, drama and science fiction, A Letter from the Universe saw standout track "Overcome" infiltrate global culture to be used in Netflix's original series Young Royals and "On The Verge" featured in a global campaign revealing the new Apple Watch Ultra.

The EP expanded upon Skott's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album Always Live For Always - the first taste of her universe that welcomed standout tracks "Midas," "Amelia," and viral fan favorite "Porcelain" which shot Skott to overnight stardom, amassing tens of millions of streams and receiving co-signs from megastars Katy Perry and Lorde.

Known for creating one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing melodies and effortlessly articulating the human experience, Skott has amassed well over 100 million streams and has received acclaim from Billboard, Paper Magazine, NME, Complex, Refinery29, NYLON, The Line of Best Fit, Ladygunn, Earmilk, and more for her forever-evolving artistry.

With an upward trajectory to which few artists can relate and limitless creative vision, Skott's first four singles hit #1 globally on Hype Machine and quickly earned a dedicated fanbase with her unique brand of sophisticated, progressive pop. After supporting major acts like MØ and Phantogram on the road-headlining tours in both the U.S. and Europe - Skott's global takeover is underway.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: