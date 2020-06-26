Skott Releases Debut Album ALWAYS LIVE FOR ALWAYS

Today, critically acclaimed Swedish singer, songwriter and producer Skott shares her highly anticipated debut album Always Live For Always, out now via Dollar Menu in partnership with Cosmos Music. The 12-track album includes six previously released tracks, including more recent cuts like "Settle Down," "Talk About Me," "Kodak & Codeine," "Midas" and "Bloodhound," as well as early fan-favorites such as "Porcelain" and "Amelia."



Listen to Skott's debut album, Always Live For Always HERE.



The album begins with opening your eyes and concludes with finding a dream, as Skott seamlessly hops between genre identities to striking effect. There is a song that fits every mood as she beautifully touches on immortality, rebellion, vulnerability and jealousy as well as undying romance. Speaking about the album Skott reveals "I wanted to balance a variety of different soundscapes on my first album - I didn't write it with one singular subject in mind, but there is a common theme of dreams and introspection in the songs. It feels like I've worked on some of these songs for a lifetime, it feels weird to finally say it's done and to put it out there. I hope that people like it and find songs in there that really speak to them."



About the album's main focus track, "My Name" she explains, "This song celebrates the power of your own name turning it almost into an enchantment. The lyrics revolve around a broken relationship from the past, and now this name's out there haunting the person who can't escape the memories or hurt they might have caused. It is a twisted break up anthem - empowering but with a darker side to it."



The song is paired with a new music video, which Skott co-directed with frequent collaborator and friend Paras IV. "Whenever I close my eyes and listen to the song, I see these desert cowboy landscapes. And in the spirit of 2020...we got creative with what we could film in my apartment, and it turned into this strange montage of Wild West, retro technology, and imagination," Skott says. "I codirected it with my best friend Paras IV, who's kinda like a ghost who floats around behind the scenes and helps run my indie record label, Dollar Menu. Also a creative partner on my new album a.l.f.a, the two of us have gotten some pretty crazy ideas for videos and visuals, and it's a lot of fun seeing them come to life on screen and even on tour." Watch the music video for "My Name" HERE.



Included on the album is Skott's genre-defying debut single "Porcelain," the track that catapulted her to overnight stardom, amassing tens of millions of plays across streaming platforms and securing co-signs from megastars Katy Perry and Lorde in the process. Also featured on the album, previous singles like "Talk About Me," "Kodak & Codeine" which DuJour Magazine lauded as "an anthem for heartbreak," "Midas" described by E! Online as "altogether hypnotizing" - and the hauntingly infectious "Bloodhound," before it, which earned praise from PAPER Magazine who hailed it as "gleefully strange," and "addictive." Known for creating one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing melodies, every track on Always Live For Always delivers in that department, featuring Skott's signature vocals over a rich, intricately layered soundscape.



In the delicate process of writing and recording her debut album, Skott searched for a way to release new music without having to compromise on her creative vision. When the opportunity presented itself, she ultimately decided to start her own record label, 'Dollar Menu.' Talking about this new chapter, Skott reveals, "It's ok to show your teeth a little sometimes, and not worry too much about pleasing others or playing it safe, which I think many of us can find ourselves doing at times," she continues. "I feel like starting my own label kind of runs in the same mindset."



Having amassed well over 100 million combined global streams to date and with her first four singles reaching #1 globally on HypeMachine, Skott quickly earned a dedicated fanbase with her unique brand of sophisticated, progressive pop, and after supporting major acts like MØ and Phantogram on the road-headlining tours in both Europe and the US. This global takeover stands in a stark contrast to the small wooded Swedish village of Vikarbyn where Skott grew up, known for its traditional customs and own language. However, it's this unique way of life and upbringing that has enable Skott to truly walk her own path and create a world entirely of her own. Now is the time for us to step in and explore this world and new chapter of hers.



Always Live For Always, the debut album from Skott, is out now.

