Skindred Release New Single 'Unstoppable'

‘Unstoppable’ is another celebration of life and blast of positivity which comes hot on the heels of the band’s summer anthem ‘L.O.V.E (Smile Please)’.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Skindred Release New Single 'Unstoppable'

Following their show-stopping performances at Glastonbury, Download and 2000 Trees festivals, and their hugely acclaimed support slots on the recent KISS farewell tour, Skindred release their brand new single ‘Unstoppable’, ahead of the impending release of their new album Smile.

A grooving juggernaut of a song, it attests to the enduring power of a band that delivers a good time, every time. “As a band, we’ve survived the rise and fall of a million genres, trend and fads in this world,” says guitarist Mikey Demus. “People have tried and failed to put us in a box we refuse to live in. Skindred has a determination and a tenacity to stay true to ourselves, and true to our fans. Skindred will not be ignored. We are Unstoppable!”

“We keep going and we keep pushing forward,” says frontman Benji Webbe, a man who’s no stranger to being unstoppable, having survived sepsis and having his throat slashed. “In life, it’s about hearing that our music has encouraged people and got them through dark times. But even when we’re done and gone, people will still be listening to this music. That thought makes me smile.”

‘Unstoppable’ is another celebration of life and blast of positivity which comes hot on the heels of the band’s summer anthem ‘L.O.V.E (Smile Please)’. That song showcases the band’s ragga-reggae-sunshine roots, alongside their bright metal power.

Both tracks are taken from the band’s forthcoming album Smile, on which the four-piece – completed by bassist Daniel Pugsley and drummer Arya Goggin – channel a huge range of styles from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro, and on Smile have created the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs they have delivered yet, designed to melt stereos around the world.

Recorded in the midst of the pandemic, Skindred worked with producer Julian Emery, whose work with Nothing But Thieves illustrated his adeptness with dynamics and melodies. The songs released to date from Smile – which also include ‘Gimme That Boom’, ‘Set Fazers’ and ‘If I Could’ – demonstrate the breadth, range and fun to be had in the songs on the album. But this is an album dealing with big themes.

‘Addicted’, for instance, deals with the fact we all have compulsions in common, “whether that be the gym or the crack pipe,” says Benji. And on ‘Our Religion’, Skindred reflect on how they have traversed the highs and lows of being one of the UK’s most exciting and unique acts, the story of four men who went from playing pubs a quarter of a century ago, to headlining festival stages to some of the biggest audiences on the planet today.

UK HEADLINE TOUR

6th October: Northampton, Roadmender (SOLD OUT)
7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy
13th October: Cambridge, Junction
14th October: Norwich, Epic (SOLD OUT)
19th October: Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)
20th October : Newcastle , NX
21st October : Glasgow , The Garage (SOLD OUT)
27th October: Brighton, Chalk (SOLD OUT)
28th October : Bristol , O2 Academy
3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill (SOLD OUT)
4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed (SOLD OUT)
10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall (SOLD OUT)
11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17th November: Belfast, Limelight 1 (UPGRADED)
18th November: Dublin, Academy
For tickets & more details go HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Poppy to Release New Album Zig in October Photo
Poppy to Release New Album 'Zig' in October

Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, Zig is at once tender and tough, filled with bold, electronic beats, and deep metal rock riffs reminiscent of early 90s industrial sounds. The first taste of the album has also arrived in the form of a pulsing, sinewy song called “Knockoff.”

2
Anna Tivel Shares Invisible Man from Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) Photo
Anna Tivel Shares 'Invisible Man' from 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)'

Anna Tivel recently announced Outsiders (Live in a Living Room). The 12-track set sees Tivel in a duo arrangement with friend Jon Neufeld, both on acoustic guitar, creating intimate renditions of all eleven songs from her most celebrated record yet, as well as B-side single 'American Novella.' Plus, check out tour dates!

3
Old Crow Medicine Show & Sierra Ferrell Share Belle Meade Cockfight Photo
Old Crow Medicine Show & Sierra Ferrell Share 'Belle Meade Cockfight'

Old Crow Medicine Show shares their new single “Belle Meade Cockfight” featuring singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell. Accompanied by a campy old-school-hoedown music video directed and produced by band member Morgan Jahning, “Belle Meade Cockfight” is the latest track from the band’s new album Jubilee.

4
Tobe Nwigwes Lil Fish, Big Pond From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now Photo
Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now

Platoon releases Tobe Nwigwe’s new single ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond,’ from the upcoming Apple Original Film and A24 documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in AugustTHE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August
Adam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERAdam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
Photos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas CasinosPhotos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas Casinos
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL