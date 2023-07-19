Skindred Release New Single 'Unstoppable'

Following their show-stopping performances at Glastonbury, Download and 2000 Trees festivals, and their hugely acclaimed support slots on the recent KISS farewell tour, Skindred release their brand new single ‘Unstoppable’, ahead of the impending release of their new album Smile.

A grooving juggernaut of a song, it attests to the enduring power of a band that delivers a good time, every time. “As a band, we’ve survived the rise and fall of a million genres, trend and fads in this world,” says guitarist Mikey Demus. “People have tried and failed to put us in a box we refuse to live in. Skindred has a determination and a tenacity to stay true to ourselves, and true to our fans. Skindred will not be ignored. We are Unstoppable!”

“We keep going and we keep pushing forward,” says frontman Benji Webbe, a man who’s no stranger to being unstoppable, having survived sepsis and having his throat slashed. “In life, it’s about hearing that our music has encouraged people and got them through dark times. But even when we’re done and gone, people will still be listening to this music. That thought makes me smile.”

‘Unstoppable’ is another celebration of life and blast of positivity which comes hot on the heels of the band’s summer anthem ‘L.O.V.E (Smile Please)’. That song showcases the band’s ragga-reggae-sunshine roots, alongside their bright metal power.

Both tracks are taken from the band’s forthcoming album Smile, on which the four-piece – completed by bassist Daniel Pugsley and drummer Arya Goggin – channel a huge range of styles from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro, and on Smile have created the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs they have delivered yet, designed to melt stereos around the world.

Recorded in the midst of the pandemic, Skindred worked with producer Julian Emery, whose work with Nothing But Thieves illustrated his adeptness with dynamics and melodies. The songs released to date from Smile – which also include ‘Gimme That Boom’, ‘Set Fazers’ and ‘If I Could’ – demonstrate the breadth, range and fun to be had in the songs on the album. But this is an album dealing with big themes.

‘Addicted’, for instance, deals with the fact we all have compulsions in common, “whether that be the gym or the crack pipe,” says Benji. And on ‘Our Religion’, Skindred reflect on how they have traversed the highs and lows of being one of the UK’s most exciting and unique acts, the story of four men who went from playing pubs a quarter of a century ago, to headlining festival stages to some of the biggest audiences on the planet today.

UK HEADLINE TOUR

6th October: Northampton, Roadmender (SOLD OUT)

7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy

13th October: Cambridge, Junction

14th October: Norwich, Epic (SOLD OUT)

19th October: Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)

20th October : Newcastle , NX

21st October : Glasgow , The Garage (SOLD OUT)

27th October: Brighton, Chalk (SOLD OUT)

28th October : Bristol , O2 Academy

3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill (SOLD OUT)

4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed (SOLD OUT)

10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall (SOLD OUT)

11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17th November: Belfast, Limelight 1 (UPGRADED)

18th November: Dublin, Academy

For tickets & more details go HERE.