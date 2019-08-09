Ska Heroes Buck-O-Nine Announce New Video & Upcoming Performances

One of the longest running and most popular ska bands of the '90s ska revival are riding high with the release of their newest album FunDayMentalin April of this year, which has earned the band praise from both music critics as well as the toughest of audiences, the group's legion of dedicated fans. Songs from the new album like "Paint The Night Red" and "Tuff Rudeboy" have already joined the band's best loved tunes "My Town" and "Irish Drinking Song" as among the most streamed songs in the band's catalog, showing that fans have embraced the new album wholeheartedly. Now, Buck-O-Nine highlight another outstanding track from the new album "In My Room" with a special video featuring two longtime band members and friends, singer Jon Pebsworth and trumpeter/vocalist Anthony Curry, who just recently recovered from a stage accident that knocked out his front teeth!

Jon had this to say about the video, "This video was a lot of fun to make. The idea is in the lyrics. It's about the struggles in your mind and how reality and imagination can sometimes get blurry and can lead to depression and confusion. Being trapped in your head can be like being stuck in your room. Your alter ego and voice in your head can seem real at times. Love lost, identity in question, afraid of the world and Monday mornings. There is also a nod to The English Beat video for 'Mirror In The Bathroom.'"

Watch the video for "In My Room" here:

Later this month, Buck-O-Nine will take part in the Cranking & Skanking ska festival put on by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones in the great state of Rhode Island. They will then quickly follow up that appearance with 3 other shows in Denver, Omaha and Chicago. See b elow for more information:

AUG 10 - Pawtucket, RI - Cranking & Skanking Fest

AUG 22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

AUG 23 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge - Ska-B-Q!!

AUG 24 - Chicago, IL - 350 Fest - Weekend Invasion





